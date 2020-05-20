Major League Baseball can't seem to get out of its own way lately.
We've already seen two cheating scandals come and go recently, leaving a dark stain on the sport
Now we have MLB owners and players at odds as they try to get a season going.
Owners have already approved a way to start the season, and left the proposal to allow the union to base salaries on a 50-50 split of revenue, meaning players would take pay cuts and agree to a system that features a salary-cap scenario, which players have fought against for years.
Owners have already said, however, they will not pursue a salary cap in the next collective-bargaining agreement.
Money is one aspect to all this controversy, and the other part is health concerns.
But it seems players voicing their concerns about their health is just a way to cover up their financial greed.
Take Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell for example.
Snell had a recent social media rant where he showcased some eye-opening remarks and said he will not play if he has to take a pay cut.
“If I’m going to play, I should be at the money I signed to be getting paid,” Snell said on a Twitch stream. “I should not be getting half of what I’m getting paid because the season’s cut in half, all on top of a 33 percent cut of the half that’s already there, so I’m really getting like 25 percent. On top of that, it’s getting taxed. So imagine how much I’m actually making to play, you know what I’m saying? Like, I ain’t making (expletive). And on top of that, so all of that money’s gone and now I play risking my life.”
Is it understandable players want to get paid their full salaries?
Of course.
But there's some bigger problems in the world right now.
As Snell complains about his salary, he comes off as a narcissist in a time when 36.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic really began to take its toll.
Many Americans are wondering how they are going to pay their rent or feed their families, and Snell, a millionaire, is complaining about his money.
That's not a good look for baseball.
Snell went on to say many other baseball players feel the way he does, but here's the catch.
He's the only one ignorant enough to voice his opinion out loud, and he sure came off as the bad guy.
In a time where we all want some sort of normalcy back, and baseball fans want to see their teams and players back on the field, we may be denied that chance because of greed.
This would all be different if players were strictly saying they did not want to play because of health concerns, but that's not the case.
So here we are with a proposed 82-game season on the table, and none of it may happen because players consider the current proposal a non-starter due to finances.
Leave it to MLB to be airing out its dirty laundry while other sports leagues like the NBA and NHL are saying they want to play and NASCAR is up and running once again already.
Not a great look for baseball to say the least.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.