It’s not a major anniversary number like 25, 40 or 50, but it’s always nice to celebrate and remember the Miracle on Ice.
Wednesday marked the 43rd anniversary of the famous date when the U.S. men’s hockey team shocked the world by defeating the vaunted Soviet Union 4-3 at the Winter Olympics right here in our region in Lake Placid.
Friday will mark the 43rd anniversary of the day they actually locked up the gold medal with a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Finland on the final day of competition.
We still get tingles whenever we think about that remarkable upset more than four decades ago right here in our own region, and we probably will forever.
The stage was perfect for such a memorable moment. The U.S. team was made up of a bunch of college-age kids or those who just got out of college. They were true amateurs who had only been together as a team for about six months.
The Soviets on the other hand, were well-seasoned veterans who were classified as members of the Soviet Army and had been training and playing together almost exclusively for about a decade.
A year earlier they had soundly beaten a National Hockey League all-star team to win a mini-tournament in New York City. They were considered the best team in the world, perhaps in all of hockey history. They were hardly amateurs.
The U.S., which had lost to the Soviets by the lopsided score of 10-3 in Madison Square Garden just a week before the games, was given little or no chance against the Soviets.
Most people thought it would just be nice if the Americans came away with any kind of a medal at their home games, but no one held their breath.
The famous Miracle on Ice game was a nail-biter from the beginning. The Soviets scored first, but the U.S. tied it. Russia scored again, but the Americans tied it just as the clock hit :00 at the end of the first period.
That goal by Mark Johnson seemed to lift the team spirits as well as the sold-out crowd at the Olympic Center. It also knocked out Vladislav Tretiak, the world’s best goalie who was benched by Coach Viktor Tikonov in a surprise move.
From there, we all know the history of how U.S. Captain Mike Eruzione scored in the third period to give the U.S. the lead, which they frantically held onto for the last 10 minutes of the game.
Of course we remember ABC-TV’s Al Michaels with his famous, “Do You Believe in Miracles?” call at the end of the game, and the energized chants from the crowd of “USA, USA!”
In the locker room after the game, Eruzione received a phone call from then-President Jimmy Carter congratulating him and the team, and telling him how proud the nation was of the group. It was a very moving moment for the nation, which had been mired in doldrums since the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s.
Unfortunately, President Carter, at the age of 98, has gone into hospice in recent days and he is likely not going to be with us much longer.
It is nice to know that he at least lived to see yet another anniversary celebration of what many view as the greatest moment in U.S. sports history.
