It seems that the Town of Plattsburgh’s Michigan Month promotion is paying off.
Plattsburgh has been mentioned among the best cities for hot dogs by Lawn Love, a site known for their rankings of popular items.
On Wednesday, July 19, which was National Hot Dog Day in America, Lawn Love came out with rankings of Best (and wurst) Cities for Hot Dog Lovers in 2023.
The rankings, Lawn Love says, were compiled by comparing the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on nine indicators of a “top dog” city, such as access to hot dog vendors, consumer ratings, topping contest awards, and whether a city hosts a hot dog eating competition.
The top 10 hot dog cities in the nation include:
1 New York, NY
2 Chicago, IL
3 Los Angeles, CA
4 Washington, DC
5 San Francisco, CA
6 Cincinnati, OH
7 Rochester, NY
8 Seattle, WA
9 Miami, FL
10 Houston, TX
Worst Cities for Hot Dog Lovers were:
1 Boise, ID
2 Santa Clarita, CA
3 Lancaster, CA
4 St. Paul, MN
5 Thornton, CO
6 San Bernardino, CA
7 Des Moines, IA
8 Murfreesboro, TN
9 Arlington, TX
10 Augusta, GA
Lawn Love said, “Nobody beats Nathan’s: New York (No. 1) smokes the competition, with an 11-point lead ahead of its red hot rival, Chicago (No. 2). NYC claims the highest Popularity and the highest number of award-winning mustards.’
Beefy competition: “Chicago (No. 2) beats New York (No. 1) in Access and Consumer Satisfaction, with 31 top-rated hot dog vendors offering tasty and abundant Chicago-style toppings — just don’t expect to see ketchup on the menu.”
Hot dog Empire: “Beyond NYC, New York State is a beacon for hot dog lovers. Famous for white hots, Rochester (No. 7) is the only top-20 city with a population below 300,000 and boasts the 3rd-highest Access to hot dog vendors. Other Upstate underdogs include Troy mini chili dogs, Plattsburgh’s michigan red hots, and dirt dogs.
Dirt Dogs are apparently Glens Falls’ version of a Michigan.
The Michigan, as we know in these parts of the North Country, is a hot dog covered in meat sauce, either spicy or sweet, with or without onions, which can be buried beneath the hot dog and sauce.
They have been around for almost 100 years, and are known as a regional treat far and wide.
But it wasn’t until three years ago that Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman came up with the idea of creating a month to celebrate the regional cuisince. Cashman and the town, where Michigans are said to have originated, declared each July Michigan Month.
To celebrate, they offer a contest in which contestants fill out “Michigan Passports” getting stamped at their favorite locations, and turning them in for T-shirts with a special Michigan themed logo.
Planning for a full-blown Michigan Festival is underway for next year, which will feature a full day of Michigan related events and treats.
Last year, the town obtained a historical marker from the Pomeroy Foundation, denoting Plattsburgh as the home of Michgans. The marker sits prominantly on Route 9 in the town across the street from Clare and Carl’s, one of the first Michigan stands in the area.
As we can see by Lawn Love’s rankings, a little promotion and carnival barking so to speak, pays off.
Happy Michigan Month, North Country.
