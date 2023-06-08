We feel men’s mental health is not taken as seriously as it should be.
We look at our society and it’s not hard to see why.
Social and cultural norms paint a picture of men as being strong and unemotional while simultaneously, and erroneously, classifying those with mental illness as fragile, unreliable and weak.
Men are raised to believe depression, anxiety and tears equal weakness and men who aren’t strong aren’t really men at all.
This antiquated way of thinking does more harm than good and creates a cycle of generational masculinity where our boys are expected to “man-up” rather than get help working through their feelings and their trauma.
The end result is what we see today — a world where nearly one in 10 men experiences depression or anxiety, but less than half will receive treatment; where men are three to four times more likely than women to commit suicide.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in 2021, men accounted for 69.68% of suicide deaths.
While there are many risk factors associated with suicide, including serious illness such as chronic pain or legal problems, a history of depression and other mental illness is far and away the biggest risk factor.
But men aren’t getting diagnosed and men aren’t getting treated. They are simply suffering in silence — as many have been taught to do their entire lives.
Depression manifests itself in men differently than in women and perhaps that contributes to the underdiagnoses of mental illness in men.
Women are more likely to experience stress, sadness, hopelessness and have sleep problems when they become depressed, while men tend to become more irritable, impulsive or angry.
Men who are depressed may exhibit what the Anxiety & Depression Association of America refers to as “escapist behavior” and may withdraw from family or throw themselves into work or sports.
The ADAA also lists physical symptoms such as headaches, digestive problems and pain, along with the misuse of alcohol or drugs and risky behavior as symptoms of mental health disorders closely associated with men.
These behaviors can easily be overlooked as symptoms of depression.
For many men, though, it is the stigma that keeps them from seeking help.
That makes it so important for loved ones to know what to look for and provide support to the men in their lives who may be shouldering the weight of depression and mental illness alone.
For our male readers, know you are not alone and that talking to someone, anyone, about your depression can change everything. Make time for yourself. Go to your doctor. Don’t bottle up your frustration, anger or anxiety until you explode.
Know the tools available to you.
Online mental health screening tools can be found at screening.hfihub.com/harrys-campaign.
Hundreds of free mental health apps exist, including Mental, a mental health app designed specifically for men by Anson Whitmer, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience.
If you are in crisis, dialing 988 will connect you to live, 24/7, free and confidential support.
The stigma surrounding men’s mental health is based on nothing more than society perpetuated perceptions and stereotypes and it needs to end. And it can.
We need only to be willing to look at people as the individuals they are, rather than what our raising has told us they “should” be. Maybe then, we can end this cycle and save lives.
