Memorial Day is a day we honor our nation’s fallen soldiers.
It is a solemn day of reflection of many of our loved ones who have given their lives to serve our country.
It is not to be compared with Veterans Day in November, which honors all of our service members alive or deceased.
Memorial Day is important because it helps all to remember how costly it can be to preserve our nation. It reminds us that freedom is not free and there have been many who have paid the highest price.
While it is true that we have become terribly divided as a nation in recent years, and there is much hate and intolerance, we must remember that we are still a family. and we are a family who has lost loved ones to keep us free.
We must never forget, and Memorial Day is a day to put aside our differences and come together to pay our respects. It would be so nice if we kept that spirit up each and every day.
It was nice to see so many Memorial Day tributes yesterday and over the past weekend. Parades, ceremonies and quiet get-togethers were held across the North Country to honor our fallen heroes.
The willingness to recognize Memorial Day and to properly acknowledge its meaning is no doubt steeped in the rich tradition we have in this region of supporting our military and answering the call to arms to protect our nation.
The price has been high over the decades.
Here is a list of those estimated to be killed in service of our country in our nation’s largest conflicts.
- Revolutionary War, 1775-1783: 25,000
- War of 1812, 1812-1815: 20,000
- Mexican-American War, 1846-1848: 13,000
- Civil War, 1861-1865: 625,000
- Spanish-American War, 1898: 2,400
- Philippine-American War, 1898-1902: 4,200
- World War I, 1917-1918: 117,000
- World War II, 1941-1945: 407,000
- Korean War, 1950-1953: 37,000
- Vietnam War, 1964-1973: 58,000
- Persian Gulf War, 1991: 269
- Iraq, 2003-2011: 4,500
- Afghanistan, 2001-2021: 2,448
That is a lot of loss and each one affects our nation and its families deeply and are inconsolable.
While no words can ever take away the pain of those lost, a message in 1864 to a Mrs. Bixby, a Massachusetts grieving mother of slain soldiers during the Civil War, from President Abraham Lincoln perhaps best sums up what Memorial Day is all about.
Dear Madam,
I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement of the Adjutant General of Massachusetts that you are the mother of five sons who have died gloriously on the field of battle.
I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save.
I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of Freedom.
Yours, very sincerely and respectfully,
A. Lincoln.
