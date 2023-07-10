The City of Plattsburgh annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival once again proved to be a big hit for the region.
And thank goodness we have this event, as it does wonders to showcase the area, bring in visitors and sets up just a real good time.
The Mayor’s Cup has been around since organizers first thought of the idea back in 1977. Each year it brings in dozens of sail boats from the North Country, Quebec, Vermont and beyond to ply the waters of Lake Champlain.
Plattsburgh Bay, the bay made famous by Commodore Thomas Macdonough in the Battle of Plattsburgh in 1814, is the perfect cove for setting up a sailing course on the great lake.
It is spectacular to see the boats all lined up jockeying for position, eager to grab a gust of wind before their competitors do. And when those spinnakers unfurl with their bright colors and designs, it is a majestic sight.
The boat race is not the only draw.
There are plenty of landlubber events for non-sailors to enjoy.
Although it was not the nine-day event it once was, the two-day version of the festival is still enough to make an impression.
This year, we saw a concert Friday night at the Strand Theatre in Downtown Plattsburgh featuring SugaRay Rayford, a wonderful entertainer from Texas who energized a local crowd.
Although there was only about 175 people at the Strand for the show, by all accounts it was as good a show that venue has seen in years.
Saturday was full of events at the City Beach.
There were kayak races, road races, a sand sculpture, volleyball, food trucks and live bands.
Fortunately in the midst of a month of rain, the weather Saturday cooperated for a dry day of events.
And the public responded showing up in large numbers.
According to the Sunrise Rotary Club, the main sponsors and organizers along with the city for the event, nearly 1,400 people arrived at the beach during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Those figures include 786 cars with 402 of them from the City and Town of Plattsburgh, 171 from outside the city and town and 213 from Canada.
To see that many people from outside the city and Canada is very encouraging.
No doubt, a lot more made their way to the beach after 3 p.m. in anticipation of the Hayley in the Water concert.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the Mayor’s Cup, in collaboration with Sunrise Rotary is a shining example of what real collaboration can create for the region.
“Events like the Mayor’s Cup attract not only attendees from neighboring communities, but also bring a host of travelers and visitors to our region. This often encourages return visits to future events,” the mayor said.
“This year, we saw extraordinary participation and growth; the event has continually expanded since the return post-COVID. We look forward to continuing the support for this event for years to come.”
Here in the North Country we are used to having Canadians visit our area, but it has taken on special meaning this year. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing the numbers back up to what we expect.
It’s been three long years without our neighbors to the north, and we missed them, so it was great to see so many of them at the beach for Mayor’s Cup.
Visitors mean a lot for the economy and our culture, and besides, it’s just fun.
