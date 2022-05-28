After every mass shooting we seem to go through the same routine, which in the wake of such horror seems pretty odd.
When people are murdered en masse like we just saw in Buffalo and Texas, the aftermath is filled with people calling for an elimination of automatic weapons, universal background checks, better protected schools, more mental health services and a wide range of other possible solutions.
Then, that is usually countered with arguments about second amendment rights for people to bear arms, first amendment rights for groups such as the National Rifle Association to spend their money anyway they want, arming teachers and fortifying schools.
None of it provides us with any clear paths toward solving this deadly issue.
Mass shootings do not happen anywhere in the world at nearly the same frequency as here in America. It is pretty clear why. The amount of weapons in this nation is just plain staggering.
We can come up with all the plans in the world to keep schools and other public places safe, but with so many weapons so readily available, even the best laid plans don’t stand a chance.
The shooter in the Texas massacre was 18 years old. This kid grew up in an age where students routinely went through mass shooting drills. They have been told what to do, where to go and how to act.
It is likely that this shooter knew exactly where to find students and teachers and how to breach any safety methods they may have undertaken.
How do we win in a scenario like that?
Local police in Texas are also coming under fire for not rushing into the school quicker in order to subdue the gunman and possibly save lives. You have to figure that law enforcement personnel know exactly the devastation an AR-15 can cause, and it wouldn’t be hard to fathom why they may have hesitated.
All of the arguments that we hear after these kinds of tragedies don’t amount to much of anything. The only true solution is as simple as it gets: Get rid of the high-grade weaponry that can cause such devastation.
There is no reason for an average citizen, so to speak, to have one. These weapons are made with one thing in mind, and that is to kill people. Kill people in the most grotesque way possible.
We know this because parents of the slain children in Texas are being forced to provide DNA samples to identify their babies because they were butchered so badly. This is nauseating to even think about.
And arming teachers is no solution either. Teachers are educators, not soldiers, and asked to do far more than they should be asked for already.
Perhaps the most incredulous thing about all of these mass shootings is that we are even fighting over it. Wanting to end mass shootings should not be a debatable issue at all.
Every single soul in this nation should be on the same page to wipe out these nightmares no matter what.
But given the divisiveness we’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, a pandemic that has killed more than one million Americans, it’s not surprising that we can’t even agree on stopping the murder of our own children.
We simply need to do better, America.
Enough already!
