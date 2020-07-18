There’s nothing more powerful than a crowd: everyday people taking time out of their day to support an idea so important to them that simply believing it themselves is not enough.
Those people leave their homes, come together, stand up and say: “This means something and you’re going to pay attention to it!”
This past weekend, roughly 300 people gathered for the Back the Blue and Our Military rally at the US Oval in Plattsburgh with just such a message: that members of the military and law enforcement are being unfairly and negatively portrayed nationwide, with the negative actions of some being used to slander them all.
That event naturally seems to draw a line back to June 16 of this year, when a crowd of roughly 1,000 people filled City Hall Place for the Black Lives Matter, No Justice, No Peace event.
That event saw protestors speak out on the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and what attendees say are the brutal law enforcement conditions being used nationwide that they say led to Floyd’s death.
History is built on crowds. Revolutions, protests, celebrations, all mark the turning of time, and the history of the North Country is no stranger to such movements.
The reporters of the Press-Republican attend these gatherings not as supporters or detractors, but as megaphones, doing our best to spread the message of the event to those who could not be there in person themselves.
Of course, what one person says could be interpreted one way by one person and completely differently by another. Thus the challenge of a reporter’s job to be as neutral as possible in saying what they saw and what they heard.
But reporters are also only human, and humans are vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading around the world this year.
Thus, our reporters can’t help but be a bit alarmed when we go to local gatherings both big and small and see people not wearing facemasks.
So we include that in our articles about those events.
Of course, wearing masks has become intensely controversial this year, with some arguing that the cloth face coverings don’t offer the protection that others say they do.
So there might be some that say there’s an agenda in pointing out which events have many mask-wearers and which do not.
But this isn’t a small detail. This isn’t like saying: “Many people were wearing tie-dye t-shirts at the event.”
This is part of the story. That not only did these people come out this year to voice their opinions on a hot-button topic, they did so knowing that a virus could be hanging in the air.
And if scientists, doctors and law enforcement officers are to be believed, you’re putting your fellow protesters at risk if you don’t wear a mask.
The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases has been low in the North Country since the pandemic started. Much of that success has been attributed to good mask-wearing and social distancing practices.
It would be a shame to have that success dimmed by people taking health and safety too much for granted.
