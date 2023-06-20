New York state is famous for telling people what to do, but not providing any means to do it.
For decades, they’ve been telling counties and school districts rules they had to follow and deadlines they had to meet.
These are known in state municipal circles as unfunded mandates.
Over the years, government leaders have cried out against them and begged for funding, saying that adhering to such demands would be costly and sometimes ineffective.
Well, the state is at it again with its edict for schools with team mascots, nicknames and logos that might be deemed offensive, to change, and change now.
We support the idea of avoiding offensive monikers, but it doesn’t just happen with a wave of the hand as the state makes it seem.
Three schools in our area are affected by this mandate: Saranac, Willsboro and Wells.
Saranac’s Chiefs, Willsboro’s Warriors and Wells’ Indians all have to go according to the state.
Saranac actually changed their logo more than 20 years ago when it ditched the full Native American headdress for an Adirondack-themed logo of the mountains and stars, which is actually quite pleasing.
But now, the name Chiefs has to go as well.
Saranac recently selected Spartans as the new nickname.
Peru got a little ahead of the matter and avoided the mandate when it changed from Indians to Knighthawks a few years ago on their own.
All of these schools have had these nicknames and logos for years and they are ingrained in the school’s culture. Logos are plastered on bleachers, on hallway walls, on scoreboards, outfield fences, at midfield, and many other places not to mention uniforms.
School administrators even write memos on paper with logo letterheads.
Changing logos, nicknames and mascots, like most major changes the state orders, is a big deal. At least a much bigger deal than some might think.
In this age of ‘branding is everything’, a new nickname, logo and mascot is vital.
But they don’t come for free.
New uniforms, jackets, sweats, decorations and even letterhead all have to be purchased.
And with the state mandate to change by July 1 put forth earlier this year, there has been little time to budget for such drastic changes.
So now Saranac, Willsboro and Wells school districts must figure out a way to pay for these new team names.
Uniforms, which is likely to be the biggest expense, are not cheap. It could cost more than $100,000 we’re told to make all the changes.
Good thing these schools in question have natural grass fields, otherwise, removing logos from turf fields would also be a large expense.
And where is that money going to come from?
Why the taxpayers of course.
It seems completely unfair for the state to mandate these changes and offer no monetary assistance to do so. But then again, it is the way they’ve done business for years.
Oh sure state leaders will say they gave education a record amount of funding this year, but that should have been done anyway.
We would hope state leaders will rethink this mandate and come up with some kind of funding to help these districts alleviate some of these costs. Even if the state won’t pay for all the costs, they should at least help out somewhat.
Otherwise, get ready for higher tax bills and a whole lot of bake sales and car washes.
