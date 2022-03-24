Sports on television are great, and there is perhaps no greater time for watching sports than March Madness.
The NCAA basketball tournament known as March Madness has been an event folks look forward to all year round for decades. It features 64 teams of all sizes across the country competing in a tournament where just about anything can happen.
The tournaments for both the men and women have become must-watch TV.
Each March, our Thursdays through Mondays are consumed with intriguing match-ups one right after the other. The networks, and there are several that cover the tournament besides host network CBS, run score updates in the top right corner of the screen, keeping fans posted on what games are hot.
With such handy information, viewers can channel-flip all they want to catch the most exciting minutes of each game, which makes for a great sports viewing experience.
Sports bars are in their glory hosting parties where fans can watch several games at once in a great atmosphere with their friends.
Having a bracket or two to check out after each game to see if you are still in the running for a prize also adds to the experience for sure.
Evidently the formula works as three of the games last week landed in the Top 20 of the Nielsen ratings for the most-watched television shows of the week.
The games featuring tiny St. Peter’s of New Jersey against Murray State and Kentucky finished fifth and 11th respectively in the ratings.
The Murray State game on CBS attracted 6.69 million viewers and the Kentucky matchup where St. Peter’s upset the mighty Wildcats who were the No. 2 seed, drew 5.46 million viewers.
The Davidson versus Michigan State game, also on CBS, attracted 4.96 million viewers for 16th place last week.
No doubt some games from this weekend’s Sweet 16 will also crack the Top 20 in the Nielsen ratings as fans eagerly anticipate some great match-ups.
Games featuring Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski who is in his final of 42 seasons, are sure to attract great audiences. Gonzaga has been a fun team to watch as well.
While it is impressive to see these men’s college basketball games crack the top 20 of most-viewed programs, it would also be nice to see some of the women’s games make it in the top ratings.
The women’s tournament, which runs from Fridays to Mondays, offers some incredible hoops action. The top teams are so competitive and closely matched that tight down-to-the-wire games are almost guaranteed.
Such action makes for great viewing and we encourage fans to check out the women’s tournament as well.
Most of those games are aired on the ESPN family of networks.
So sit back this weekend and enjoy some college hoops and be part of March Madness.