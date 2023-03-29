These past two weekends represented some of the best weekends of the year in the North Country: Maple Weekend.
Maple Weekend, which covers two weekends in March, is when the many local sugar houses open up their lands and invite the public to come visit and see, smell and taste the fresh maple syrup and so many other treats they produce right there on their own land just as their forefathers did centuries ago.
Visitors get to see how maple syrup is made, get a tour of the operation and sit down to a wonderful pancake breakfast with friends and family.
There’s also plenty of maple syrup, candies and other treats to purchase as well as some nice swag.
Several local sugar houses participated in Maple Weekend this year, a tradition which dates back to 1995.
After dealing with COVID-19 the past three years, this year’s event marked the first time things appeared back to normal as large crowds turned up at several sugar houses.
There was a party atmosphere at each event as people celebrated the sweet syrup and what it means to our region, and enjoyed a chance to get back outside with family and friends after a long winter.
Maple syrup is often associated with Vermont and Quebec, but we have some of the largest and best sugar houses in the world right here in the North Country.
According to the New York State Maple Producers Association, the state is home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States, and over 2,000 maple sugarmakers.
“Our state’s unique climate and forestry make it naturally perfect for maple syrup production. This pure, additive-free sweetener is made simply by removing water from the sap to concentrate the natural sugars and nutrients made by the tree,” the association website says.
Maple sugaring is one of many aspects of a strong agricultural presence here in the North Country. It is right up there with dairy, apples and eggs.
Maple producers make New York the second largest maple producing state in the U.S. In 2022, maple producers in the state made 845,000 gallons of maple syrup, a record.
They used 2.9 million taps to get the precious liquid from the trees, tying a record for a single year.
If you drive through the region, you can often see the blue and white tubing tracing through the forest in many areas. Those are sap lines bringing the sap from the trees to collection sites.
With the millions of beautiful maple trees throughout the region, it is most definitely a sustainable form of agriculture at its finest.
And those wonderful maple trees give us a great view of an array of spectacular colors each fall.
Maple syrup is a great part of our North Country way of life and figures to be for generations to come. Thanks to everyone who attended Maple Weekend and to the great hosts for all they do for the industry.
We encourage everyone to grab a pint or a gallon or two of the real deal local maple products and enjoy it every chance you get.
