City of Plattsburgh residents have a great opportunity before them to vastly improve downtown, and we hope they seize the moment.
Plans are under way to redesign and improve a major portion of downtown including Margaret Street from Court Street south to Brinkerhoff Street.
The city hired C&S Companies to study options for that main section of downtown and a few neighboring areas.
The firm surveyed more than 800 people to go along with their own studies of the area, and put together three main plans for the city to consider.
Those plans were unveiled at a recent meeting attended by several people.
Top comments from the survey focused on increasing the travel lane widths on Margaret Street between Court and Brinkerhoff streets, increasing sidewalk widths, keeping on-street parking and adding bike facilities.
If the project were to incorporate all of those things, that would require 90 feet of right-of-way, exceeding the 65 feet available and thus necessitating compromise.
All three design options put forward would see the travel lane width increased to at least 12 feet, the state Department of Transportation standard.
Alternative one would keep Margaret Street a two-way road, maintain on-street parking, slightly reduce the width of the sidewalks and forgo a bike lane.
Alternative two would also feature two-way traffic, but would eliminate on-street parking, allowing for wider shared-use travel lanes and greater sidewalk width.
Alternative three would make Margaret Street a southbound one-way from Cornelia to Broad streets. The shared-use lane would be 15 feet wide, and the roadway would have parking on both sides as well as increased sidewalk widths.
Alternatives one and three would allow for breaks in the parking lanes for delivery truck use.
Some interesting choices for sure.
One idea that apparently won't fly is turning Margaret Street from Court to Brinkerhoff Streets into a pedestrian-only mall, a la Church Street in Burlington.
The study determined that such a plan simply would not work. While other city streets could handle the redistribution of traffic should Margaret Street be turned into a one-way, shutting it down completely would cause congestion in other areas.
Additionally, the option would take away direct access to businesses and residences, complicate deliveries, eliminate on-street parking and force re-routing and reconfiguration of Clinton Street, Protection Avenue and Upper Bridge Street, according to the presentation.
Too bad because a pedestrian-only mall area would have been attractive to many.
But the three main options before the city all should increase walkability and bicycle travel.
Now that the nuts and bolts part of restructuring downtown is done in the form of three plans to choose from, the citizens of the city and region have the important part - choosing which way to go.
A new survey, posted at tinyurl.com/4c5x3d2c, will remain open until Wednesday, March 23. It features just one question — “Which alternative would you like to see on Margaret Street?” — and provides space for additional comments on the designs.
Comments can also be emailed to margaretstreet@cscos.com.
Such a decision requires as much public input as possible to ensure that the right path is chosen.
We encourage everyone in the city to take some ownership of the future and participate in the survey and make your feelings known.
They say decisions are made by those who show up. Well, here's your chance, Plattsburgh.
