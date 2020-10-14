A story in the Times Union of Albany on Monday outlined some of the work of a man named Fred Poinisch of Clifton Park in cementing the status of the City of Troy in the historical lore of the United States.
Poinisch, for the past 28 years, has put on a handmade red, white and blue formal suit to portray our country's symbolic character, Uncle Sam.
Uncle Sam was a real person, you know. His name was Samuel Wilson, a meatpacker who lived and conducted business in Troy. He was born in Arlington, Mass., in 1766 and died in Troy in 1854. He is buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Troy, where history buffs often go to pay tribute.
The legend of Uncle Sam is an intriguing one, which Troy, particularly, has put to very good use for itself.
Wilson sent food to soldiers during the War of 1812, which is a major contributor to the historical identity of Plattsburgh and the North Country.
Wilson would stamp his meat packages with the initials U.S., thus earning him the widespread nickname “Uncle Sam.” Because of the military connection, Uncle Sam became the personification of our government.
Troy capitalized on that connection and was even rewarded with an act of Congress in 1961 designating it as the official home of Uncle Sam.
Poinisch has appeared in more than 1,000 parades and various other events wearing his red-white-and-blue-striped top hat and tails to reinforce his city's singular designation.
And he was not the first to do so. Back in the 1950s, a retired professional basketball player named Ed Wachter was doing the same thing.
Wachter (1883-1966) was a very early star player and coach who was good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1961. He coached at Harvard University, among other schools.
He, too, would don his shiny patriotic regalia and speak at schools, attend events and march in parades to emphasize for all attending their area's close link to the history of the United States.
Wachter stood about 6'5”, not surprising for a basketball legend, and dominated the stage or any other setting with his compelling costume and his standout size.
Troy's renown as the home of Uncle Sam, reinforced by these two patriotic gentlemen, reminds us of some opportunities this region perhaps may still have left unexploited to underscore our role in American history.
Fort Ticonderoga, of course, is an icon as a magnet for tourists and history scholars. Plattsburgh stages a Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration every year – except this one, of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Champlain was the site of early European exploration, and Plattsburgh Air Force Base continued this area's tradition of military accomplishment and contribution to our nation's strength and security. This region also had a part in the Underground Railroad.
Is there more, untapped in our history? Could there be other ways to make use of our heritage?
Ed Wachter and Fred Poinisch have helped Troy in this regard. Let's make sure we're not missing opportunities here.
