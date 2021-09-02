It was a touching sight in the age of texting: Dozens of North Country kids playing together at last weekend’s opening of the Town of Schuyler Falls pump track bicycle course.
Now, we don’t want to sound too much like we’re yelling “get off my lawn” — technology can bring people together in wonderful ways.
But there’s something special about the classic childhood experience of joining up with other kids, playing together, talking together and making new friends and memories.
In between taking laps around the asphalt bike track, the kids took breaks atop the flattened waiting areas scattered about and just talked to one another before heading back in for more biking.
Many of the townsfolk responsible for making the track a reality attended the grand opening Saturday and we’re sure that the scenes of fun and friendship were exactly what they’d hoped for.
It seems that the days of a bunch of kids randomly getting together to play sandlot baseball, football or basketball are a thing of the past, but there are other ways for kids, and adults to enjoy themselves outside.
We are fortunate that there are plenty of opportunities around our area to have those bonding, screen-free exercise experiences.
For one, there are a number of wonderful recreation parks in towns and villages around the North Country with trails, sports fields and other resources all free to use.
In fact, the Town of Schuyler Falls pump track is installed at the Jefferson Duquette Recreation Park on Salmon River Road.
Another that we often hear praise for its the Cadyville Recreation Park with its network of trails and disc golf holes.
Then there are the healthy number of sports teams and sports camps held each year around the area for both kids and adults.
There are regularly-scheduled fitness classes held at the Plattsburgh YMCA, which just recently expanded its footprint with the opening of its US Oval Branch.
Another opportunity that we often see popping up on our community calendar is the Town of Plattsburgh offering kayak trips.
Kayaks can be pricey to buy, so it’s great for the town to let people try out the hobby at a reasonable cost.
The town also often hosts snow-shoeing expeditions when snow hits the ground.
In the winter, people can also ice skate at Ameri-Can Sports Center in Plattsburgh, the Ronald B. Stafford Field House, Scotts Rink in Chazy and the Rouses Point Civic Center.
There are also several other outdoor rinks and sledding hills in our region for people to enjoy.
And we haven't even mentioned the many fishing opportunities, both in the summer and winter, that exist for residents and visitors.
One can usually find an open tennis court or two in the area if they are so inclined to play a few sets.
Though COVID has encouraged us to stay more distant lately, Saturday’s pump track opening showed that there are still plenty of opportunities every year to have safe, healthy fun outdoors in communities around the North Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.