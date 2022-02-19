Signs are emerging that the COVID-19 battle is taking a turn for the better, and that it could lead to a more normal and healthier climate on many levels this spring, summer and rest of the year.
Let's hope that it stays that way.
The first indication of an improved COVID situation are the numbers. Counts of positive cases have been going down in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties in recent weeks, and the rest of the state is also doing much better.
The North Country still has some of the highest positivity rates in the state, but it is markedly improved from the beginning of this year.
We would like to think that these positive trends are the result of people listening to health experts and getting vaccinated, wearing masks and taking care to properly social distance.
These measures do work and we highly recommend everyone still practice them until this menace is completely behind us.
Another sign we are headed in the right direction occurred Tuesday when Canada signaled it will be loosening some COVID-19 restrictions on border crossing.
According to reports, Canada said Tuesday that there will be some revisions to its current border crossing restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements.
Americans crossing the border into Canada as of Feb. 28, and Canadians here longer than 72 hours, will be allowed to obtain a negative antigen test result within 24 hours of border arrival instead of the currently required PCR test, which takes longer for results and is generally more costly.
PCR tests will also still be an accepted option, however. The antigen tests must still be administered by a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service.
At-home tests will not be accepted.
Officials still want Canada to eliminate the requirement to produce a negative test at all for visits within 72 hours, but the change to not require a PCR test only is a step in the right direction.
Fewer border crossing restrictions likely means more Canadians traveling to our region. With their visits, of course, comes the much-coveted economic impact.
Somehow local businesses have been able to survive the past two years despite a dramatically dwindled Canadian presence. It is a testament to their business acumen, hard work and a loyal supportive local clientele.
That's impressive.
But lack of Canadian customers is not the only challenge local businesses have been facing. Like so many others across the country, supply chain and labor issues have hit hard.
Businesses will continue to make adjustments to clear those obstacles, and hopefully the landscape nationwide will improve.
Having an abundance of Canadian customers will certainly help them deal with a difficult business climate, and we hope that happens soon.
In the meantime, we are confident that our elected and business leaders will continue to work with governments on both sides to further loosen border-crossing restrictions and get the flow of northern commerce back on tap.
As Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said, "We miss our Canadian friends."
