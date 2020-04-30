Even when this is all over, we will carry remnants of the coronavirus crisis with us.
What's happened is unprecedented: A virus shut down economies around the world and isolated people in their homes; countries all over the globe cooperated with each other; and citizens voluntarily (for the most part) allowed governments to restrict human interaction, impose strict hygiene routines and turn their finances upside down.
As Americans huddle in their homes, trying to outlast the tenacious virus, we can't help but take stock of what is really important in life.
Much of what we had spent money and time on in the past now seems superficial. We acutely recognize the value of family and friends, of health and hugs.
It's a good time to think about what we will want when it is over.
Let's hang on to strengthened family connections. So many more parents are devoting time to their children, taking walks together, playing board games, helping them with homework. Many kids will look back on this as a special time of closeness with their parents.
After resisting the idea for years, businesses, governments and universities have discovered that people can work and learn effectively from home. It could be a way to save on costs once work and college return in full force.
Do all employees need to show up at an office, which carries overhead costs? Or could many continue to do their jobs from home, with measures of efficiency established?
Maybe a four-day work week would be a good idea. The well-established trend that had many employees working from early morning into the evening and even on weekends caused a great deal of stress, which raises health concerns.
Many more professors have learned how to offer online classes. More "distance learning" can cut costs for colleges and students.
Tackling climate change seems more important now than ever, as scientists have long warned that it will lead to more disease, famine and flooding. With people, industries and vehicles shut down, our Earth seems to be taking a big clean breath of fresh air, a reminder that we need to take much better care of her. Humans don't need to go back to their polluting ways.
Let's especially not forget the people we are revering now: the essential workers.
What doctors, nurses and other hospital staff and first-responders are doing is almost beyond human.
And let's not forget the child-care workers, cleanup crews, transportation workers, grocery-store clerks, many of whom are underpaid because they have long been undervalued. America has again and again resisted raising the minimum wage. But when the whole economy had to shut down except the most necessary people, look who remained.
"The pandemic reminds us there are no differences or borders between those who suffer," Pope Francis tweeted last week. "We are all frail, all equal, all precious. May we be profoundly shaken: Now is the time to eliminate inequalities and heal the injustice undermining the health of the entire human family."
From isolation, we look forward to gathering together, to hugs and kisses, to seeing smiles that aren't covered up by masks.
But this is a brief but crucial moment in world history. Instead of going right back to our imperfect world, let's aim for something much more glorious.
