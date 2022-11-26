Every year at this time, it seems, advocates pop up and encourage shoppers to browse local stores and buy their Christmas presents there. That sentiment is as much a part of Christmas as Dasher and Dancer.
But it has never been more critical than Christmas 2022.
There are several reasons for saying that. One is that our national and local economy is teetering on that fine line between fiscal health and recession.
The economy shows some signs of being healthy, such as a very low unemployment rate. That usually is an indicator of prosperity. But, right now, the low unemployment rate doesn’t mean there are plenty of workers to fill plenty of jobs.
The most worrisome factor in our economic statistics is that costs are high and incomes aren’t keeping pace. The more money that stays within a community, the better for the residents of that community.
Buying through Amazon doesn’t do much for the people of Plattsburgh, Essex, Saranac Lake or Rouses Point.
The key question for Christmas shoppers is, can you find satisfying presents by roaming through the stores in your hometown? If the answer is iffy, can you make some compromises to make the arrangement work?
The Federal Reserve Board is taking aggressive actions to avoid a national recession and reestablish an economy that rewards us all. Some of those actions are extremely agitating for many, especially for people with investments in the stock market, annuities and 401(K)s.
Those investors are experiencing uncertainties many have never felt before. While the Fed and the rest of us await the results of those actions, we must do what we can to ensure that the businesses that serve us all and provide a living for our friends and neighbors remain healthy.
If we spend our money locally instead of on mail orders, we keep our own economies at an endurable level.
The people who own those businesses can continue to provide goods that meet our needs, keep people employed and keep paying sales taxes to our governments so they don’t have to raise property-tax rates.
And, just from a selfish point of view, don’t we want our communities to offer us the variety of goods that regular turnover enables?
Christmas is a time of year that is different from all others. Stagnation that afflicts local areas the rest of the year relents in November and December, typically.
We all have money set aside to buy Christmas presents for our families and friends. How we spend it is crucial, especially this year.
If we shop by cruising from site to site on the Internet, we are hurting our businesses, our communities and ourselves. We need to keep the money in our community within our community, as much as possible.
On that note, today is Small Business Saturday, where many small, neighborhood businesses offer special deals and events. There’s few better days on the calendar than today to go and check out some of the local shops in the area.
Sure, there are going to be presents that have to be bought long-distance. But, as far as possible, do your spending where it will really count – for all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.