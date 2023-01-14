EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial by Ken Tingley. Tingley is the retired editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. His latest book “The Last American Newspaper” is a memoir of all the great community journalism done at his newspaper over the past two decades. Ken got his start in The Press-Republican sports department in 1980 and worked there until 1982. He can be reached by email at tingleykenneth4@gmail.com. The book is available for purchase at amazon.com.
My newspaper career really started at the Press-Republican 40 years ago.
It was there I learned the importance of local community news working for Bob Goetz in the sports department.
It was there I was surrounded by editors and reporters who passionately pursued their jobs as journalists.
I took that passion to other newspapers in other communities in ensuing years and eventually landed as the editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls 20 years later, leading a staff of dedicated journalists who labored every day to make a difference in their communities.
The past decade has been a time of worry about the future of community newspapers.
I worry now about who stands up for the community and sounds the alarm when things are not right.
Who will explain the complexity of mental illness and suicide, warn us of the growing heroin problem and the shortcomings with health care and senior living deficiencies?
Who will celebrate community triumphs, report the births of our children, the marriages of our loved ones and lament the loss of another life lived well? Community newspapers are the town squares of modern times; their reporters and editors the beating hearts and moral compass at its center.
“The Glens Falls Post-Star was my fathers favorite and mine, too,” a Post-Star reader wrote me in February 2016. “We put one in the casket so he would have something to read when he got to heaven.”
That’s the status community newspapers once had.
Maury Thompson, a reporter who served our newspaper and the community faithfully for two decades, sent me this quotation he found in an old weekly newspaper in the midst of the pandemic in 2020: “A newspaper is a window through which men look out upon all that is going on in the world. Without a newspaper, a man is shut up in a room and knows little of what is happening outside of himself.”
That quote was over 100 years old, but as far as I was concerned, it had stood the test of time.
When I retired as editor of The Post-Star in 2020, it was clear the community journalism that so many had taken for granted for over a century was in jeopardy.
That window for viewing the world was closing.
My book, “The Last American Newspaper,” is not just about my small community newspaper in Upstate New York, it is a metaphor for institutions all across the country that revered a free press and its role in keeping their communities informed. The local newspaper is an integral part of doing good in the community, a partner, a friend who was always willing to tell you the truth you may not want to hear.
It was perhaps something simpler than that as well. It was a vehicle to tell the human stories of all those who lived and died there. Many of those community newspapers are disappearing and you should hold on to yours as tightly as possible.
“Newspapers need to validate people’s lives and connect with their communities,” I wrote in a column to Glens Falls readers in April 2000. “Honesty and integrity have to be the cornerstones of the organization, and we will never fool the readers on that point. Our credibility and standards are what people depend on.”
We did that aggressively and diligently until it was taken for granted by the communities we served, betrayed by the corporations who reaped the financial benefits and finally, attacked by a new type of politician waging war on the facts we reported each day. What may have been most disappointing of all was that many of our readers believed them.
In January 2020, a local leadership group visited our newsroom in Glens Falls and I talked to them about the value of the journalism we do.
I explained how recent studies found that in communities where a newspaper had closed, civic engagement dropped and fewer people voted because they could not identify the candidates in local elections.
The group in our conference room was a good audience. They nodded and shook their heads at all the right times, and genuinely showed concern about what a community like Glens Falls might look like without a robust daily newspaper.
At the end of the meeting, our circulation manager, Tom Salvo, asked how many of the 25 people in the room had a subscription to the newspaper.
One person raised his hand.
We were the last American newspaper.
We were making our last stand.
You need to support your local newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.