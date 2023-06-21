Winning an Emmy Award is a big deal.
That’s just what a trio of local artists did recently in Boston.
Congratulations to Paul Frederick Productions and Adirondack Coast Studios — director Paul Frederick, writer Julie Canepa and producer Bruce Carlin — who won the prize for their documentary film “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk,” the story of local Holocaust survivor Vladimir Munk.
The feature-length documentary chronicles Munk, at age 95, when Canepa, Carlin and Frederick accompanied him to Poland on Jan. 27, 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Army’s liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the notorious concentration and extermination camp used by the Nazis to murder more than 1 million people during World War II.
The story is moving and historic and was done so well that it is certainly deserving of the Emmy.
Munk, born in 1925 in Pardubice, Czech Republic, was sent to Auschwitz with his father on Oct. 1, 1944; his mother followed 11 days later. Separated soon after arrival, he never saw them again.
He was one of 110 members of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation’s Survivors Delegation, who chose to make the journey back to this place of genocide.
He returned to honor his loved ones, sent to their deaths in the gas chambers of Auschwitz-Birkenau, but also to ensure that the atrocities which occurred there will never be forgotten.
The film was produced in part by Mountain Lake PBS and premiered at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh. It was also selected for the Lake Placid Film Festival in October 2021.
In addition to winning an Emmy, the documentary was a Finalist at the Berlin International Art Film Festival and an Official Selection at the Montreal International Film Festival 2021 and won in the IndieFest Film Awards.
The amount hardware this production racked up is quite impressive considering they were going up against bigtime television stations with big budgets.
As Frederick said, “We had no budget. We’ve always said this is kind of like the little show that could. We found a way to make it. To now be recognized for it is all the sweeter, because we really wanted to win this for further recognition of the Holocaust and getting the word out about Vladimir’s life story.”
The film clearly won because it is a remarkable story. And Frederick, Canepa and Carlin told it so well.
Congratulations to them and a heartfelt thank you to Munk for telling his story. We wish him well.
If you haven’t seen it, the documentary can be viewed on PBS Passport and it is streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vudu.
While it is nice to have wide audience appeal and especially nice to win an Emmy, making money is secondary to the makers of this film whose main goal is educating and enlightening the public of this monumental and horrific event in history.
Good for them because without stories like this, we are doomed to repeat history.
Well done, Paul, Julie and Bruce, and Cheers to Vladimir Munk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.