Political acrimony, as we have noted here, has become so intense it has divided our country probably to a greater degree than at any time since the Civil War. Can nothing, including sound reasoning, get through to us?
Some issues have become so political that we have become a nation defined by them: conservative vs. liberal, Republican vs. Democrat. Abortion, government spending, the existence of the pandemic, gun control — even voting rights.
And this one is really mystifying: climate change.
Climate change has, predictably, become just another in a long string of issues on which the two parties disagree. The reason it is mystifying isn’t that the two parties disagree on it. That should by now be expected.
But climate change was not invented by politicians or true or fake news outlets. It was discovered hundreds of years ago and observed intently by scientists. Scientists — those people who spend their lives finding things that happen and finding out why.
They are not politically motivated, nor rewarded by affirming one side or another. Their reward is digging as deeply as possible for facts and ascertaining their reliability.
We are seeing, this year, weather that has defied explanation and that we are damaging our planet and must find ways to stop. This is from the mouths of scientists. Experts.
Here is what they tell us:
Since 1900, the average surface air temperature has risen 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The steepest rise began in the 1970s and continues today, according to temperature measurements from weather stations, some of which go back to the 1880s. Before that, scientists use exotic estimates made from tree rings and ice cores.
An increase of 1.8 degrees may not sound alarming, but the total temperature increase is 7 to 9 degrees from the last ice age, 7,000 years ago. The speed of the increase now is fearsome. It must be taken seriously.
If it continues at this clip, it will compress 7,000 years into the next 80 years. It will induce disastrous global precipitation, heavy rains, heat waves and severe storms.
What’s happening this summer in the Far West, Southwest, Midwest and Southeast is no freak of nature. Scientists say this, not politicians (although some of them do).
Our air can no longer contain and deliver weather that will serve our interests, as it used to.
Much of Texas was drought-stricken all summer, until unprecedented rains flooded it.
And the solution to all of this weather catastrophe, while mathematically still possible, seems unlikely because it will require a global response. Are Asia and Africa, for example, able and inclined to join in the effort? Are all Americans?
All Americans are not, thanks to politicians, who have convinced their followers that this is a big lie designed to attract people to the other side.
And politics these days seems to be the compelling attraction. It’s not what’s best for Americans and all people, but what’s best for the political stake.
We can only hope this is an era that will be relegated to the history books and not to the documentation of humanity’s downfall.
We must resist political hyperbole. Politicians are our employees, not our source of wisdom — and certainly not our rulers.
