New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the mask mandate for indoor businesses in the state will be lifted today.
Individual businesses, local governments and counties can still require masks if they want, and customers can opt to continue to wear them, but they will not be required any longer.
This policy seems reasonable as the statistics surrounding COVID-19 cases in the state continue to improve. But we would still recommend people continue to wear masks if it makes them feel more comfortable.
And we would hope society would respect individual choices.
The governor made her announcement after revealing the latest numbers that showed the overall number of COVID-19 cases going down, the number of those hospitalized decreasing and the positivity rate also declining.
The number of those vaccinated has improved to the point where New York features some of the highest vaccine rates of all the large states in the country.
Although, as the governor said herself, there is still more work to do, namely in getting more young children vaccinated.
All of these statistics led Hochul to relax the mask mandate as several other neighboring states have also done so recently.
No doubt, bars, restaurants and retail stores and their customers will be most happy about the mandate being lifted. Hopefully it will lead to more commerce, although it is hard to figure whether the mask mandate actually hurt businesses.
People still seemed to be going to bars, restaurants and stores in bunches.
We thank businesses and their customers for their patience these past two years, and ask for continued understanding and respect.
The mask mandate remains in effect for public health places such as hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, transportation and other related entities, which also makes good sense.
As for schools, the governor said the state will reassess the situation after the upcoming winter break the week of Feb. 21-25.
Students will be given test kits and officials will examine the results upon the students’ return. Hochul said she will review the data and is likely to make a decision on mask mandates for schools the first week of March.
This also seems reasonable.
Masks in schools has become one of the most divisive issues of the now nearly two-year-old pandemic, and some kind of relief will be welcome news to many.
But this is not an easy decision to make. Children represent some of the lowest vaccine rates among the population, which could make them more vulnerable.
Also, being in a congregate setting each day, increases the chances that they could contract the virus and bring it home to those that may be more at risk.
So a few more weeks of masks in schools seems like a fair price to pay for overall safety.
Let’s hope the metrics are right, and we are on our way out of this horrible pandemic once and for all.
We all deserve it.
Stay safe North Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.