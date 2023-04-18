The North Country is known as one of the best places for outdoor activities.
There are plenty of cool things to do outside in the Champlain Valley and into the Adirondacks.
You can hike, paddle, ski, skate, bike, boat, camp, watch birds, take pictures and do all kinds of neat activities to keep yourself entertained.
And you can do it against one of the most beautiful backdrops Mother Nature ever created with glorious mountains, colored forests and shining lakes and rivers.
Well, you can add one more item to the list of things you can do and that is watch the sky.
That is, we can watch the sky when we can catch a view of a total eclipse of the sun, which is scheduled to happen directly over us about a year from now on April 8, 2024.
When that happens, a large portion of the country will be in darkness for a few moments and it will be spectacular. And we will have a front row seat.
These types of solar events don’t happen too often, so it will be quite a moment for folks to experience.
Local officials are doing their best to market the eclipse and take advantage of it, which we applaud as a great idea.
During a previous eclipse in 2017, areas in the central portion of the nation where the eclipse was best viewed, saw hordes of people showing up. The crowds got so large that roads were jammed with traffic and you couldn’t find a hotel room anywhere.
The Town of Plattsburgh, North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism in Lake Placid have been selling the idea of coming to the region for the best eclipse viewing experience.
There are more than 1,000 hotel rooms in the Town of Plattsburgh and hundreds more in the Lake Placid/Saranac Lake region.
The area is used to hosting visitors from all over the country for sports, hiking, fishing tournaments and of course, leaf peeping. Handling another large crowd on what most likely would otherwise be a quiet weekend in early April should be no problem.
As officials have pointed out, April 8 will be on a Monday, so it presents the perfect chance to come to the area on Friday, spend a few days touring the sites and visiting other attractions, and eating and drinking at local establishments.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who is touting the area as the best place for eclipse viewing in the nation, says it is a perfect opportunity for businesses to take advantage of.
Restaurant specials, hotel discounts and the like will make for a great experience and one visitors will not forget, which is the gold standard of tourism.
The town will do their part as they are planning on hosting viewing parties in some of the parks with picnics and other entertainment planned.
No doubt, many local establishments will also have viewing parties with specials of their own.
ROOST has created a web site for the event, 2024-eclipse.com, where you can find all kinds of information. They’ve also taken the initiative of creating a task force in preparation.
They have developed the website so anyone can understand the science behind the eclipse, in a more approachable way.
ROOST also hopes to provide logistics for tourism in terms of what types of resources are available, how visitors can get here, what visitors can do in the area and more.
We are also lucky to have the Adirondack Sky Center in Tupper Lake and SUNY Plattsburgh’s Planetarium, which are both planning on offering some educational programming.
It is about a year away, but the eclipse of April 8, 2024, certainly is a date to mark on your calender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.