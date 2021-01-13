Two disparate lessons came out of recent elections: People of color have poll power, and rural voters shouldn't be ignored.
Those two voting groups had different but substantial impact on the 2020-21 elections, and office seekers will need to pay attention to both in the future.
African-Americans had not been considered a potent voting block because, for decades, they did not turn out in sufficient numbers to command the appropriate attention.
Discouraged and disenfranchised by systemic racism, many Black and brown people felt politically helpless.
But the horrifying death of George Floyd in 2020 raised national empathy and anger and spurred a Black Lives Movement that incentivized Black voters. That flurry of feeling matched up with the highly successful efforts by advocates such as Georgia super-organizer Stacey Abrams and many others to get new voters registered and more African-Americans out to the polls.
Black voters turned out in record numbers for the 2020 elections, and though President Trump likes to talk about his increased numbers among African-Americans, only 12 percent of his votes originated there. The majority of their votes went to Democrats.
Blacks also led the turnaround of perennial red Georgia. They made up 32 percent of that state's electorate, according to an Associated Press survey of more than 2,700 verified voters in the pivotal runoff election, up from 29 percent in the November 2020 general election.
It was not an easy resurgence. Newly elected Georgia senator Raphael Warnock noted that change "takes hard work and comes in bits and pieces."
That change is now reality, and politicians will not be able, in the future, to ignore the power of Black voters.
This is the new America, with representation demanded by all citizens, regardless of race, religion, gender and sexual orientation – as it should be in our wonderfully diverse nation.
As for how the rural voters fared in the 2020 presidential election, it was, as is often the case, the population centers that controlled the outcome in most of the swing states.
If you watched the election maps as vote totals rolled in over several days last November and again Jan. 5, you saw vast tracks of red, as many rural voters backed Trump in predictable numbers. He has, after all, been their man from the start.
But it didn't matter in the end because the blue counties housed the cities and suburbs. They had the numbers, and they wanted change.
Still, more than 75 million people voted for Trump, and these mostly rural residents should not be discounted.
We aren't talking about the hoodlums who rioted at the Capitol. Most Trump followers in this region acknowledge that he lost and will move ahead.
You have heard President-elect Joe Biden and the new Georgia senators say they want to be leaders for all their constituents, not just those for voted for them. To truly do that, they must delve into the needs of rural voters. What made them feel so forgotten that Trump sparked their enthusiasm?
Providing leadership for all Americans is a tricky task but essential to the health of our democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.