It's time for everyone to get ready for the reopening.
The question of when businesses should move to post-COVID 19 status should be dependent on science and statistics. It will happen bit by bit, with careful and closely monitored changes.
Even though openings may be weeks or even months away, preparations must begin now. It will take creativity, research and innovation by governments, business owners, schools and families to cope with a dramatically altered world.
Because coronavirus numbers in the North Country have been relatively subdued compared to downstate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has mentioned it as one of the first areas where some restrictions will begin to ease. (As of April 27, antibody testing showed the North Country with a 1.2 percent positive rate, lowest in the state.) Construction and industries will likely lead the way.
"As we look forward, there will be multiple levels of decisions," Cuomo said. "Government will set the criteria for a phased reopening. Businesses will re-imagine their workplaces and protocols. Individuals will make decisions on their own health. We will build back better."
Once the first go-ahead comes, those businesses can ramp up, with measures in place to protect worker and public safety.
Remember, the shutdown is not meant to eliminate the virus; that is impossible. It is in place to subdue it enough to protect the vulnerable and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
The trickiest aspect of the reopening will be figuring out what to do about schools. Cuomo has been insisting that businesses can't open without school returning because working parents will have no place to send their kids. Lately, his focus on tying transportation, business and school to each other has shifted to metro areas.
It is a dilemma. Businesses need to get back in gear as soon as it is safe. But returning children to classrooms and child-care centers presents safety risks. Although kids rarely suffer as much with coronavirus, they are carriers.
Dr. Wouter Rietsema, infectious disease specialist and vice president at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, said opening schools, at this stage, "would be crazy, not just (for) the safety of the children and not just for the safety of staff but the safety of everybody at home the children will come home to."
But can businesses that are dangling by a thread afford to wait until mid-June for the regular school vacation period to start?
While area school superintendents have expressed strong reservations about opening, they and other education officials are already working on logistics and safety measures, in case it is required. Privately, though, many educators wonder if schools and colleges will even be ready for a fall return.
Parents have individual child-care plans in place every summer. They need to start figuring out right now what they could do if they have to go to work but their kids are still learning from home.
Reopening of business and education is where "It takes a village" comes into play.
A coordinated, community-wide effort is needed, with ideas from numerous "stakeholders," to devise plans that will work for government, schools, businesses and families. It is a time for local leaders to rise to the challenge.
