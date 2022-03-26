The North Country lost a hero this past week when Dorothy C. LeClair passed away.
LeClair was not just someone who happened to turn 100 last year, she was a World War II veteran who served her country in the most dire time of need.
Her passing is a tremendous loss, and we should feel grateful that we have shared a community with her and so many other dutiful veterans for so many decades.
LeClair was born in Lake Placid Aug. 30, 1921, the daughter of Ernest and Eliza (Durant) Cayea. She graduated from Lake Placid High School and then from the Watertown School of Nursing.
She then joined the U.S. Army and worked in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II.
LeClair was assigned to a military hospital on Long Island near the end of the war to care for wounded soldiers returning from the European Theater.
In an interview with the Press-Republican in 2013, LeClair recalled her time working in the psychiatry unit where soldiers emotionally and psychologically traumatized were sent to recover.
She said it was very sad to see these young men suffering from what we know today as post traumatic stress disorder.
We can only imagine how difficult it must have been for LeClair, a young nurse trained to heal, to see these soldiers suffering from such a terrible affliction. But LeClair did her duty and served her fellow soldiers and her country with honor.
In civilian life, LeClair found a much happier health care setting as she worked for 23 years as an OB/GYN nurse in various facilities before retiring in 1984. Helping to bringing new life into the world brought her great joy, and seemed like a fitting way for LeClair to once again serve us all.
On June 8, 2013, LeClair had the honor of participating in the second-ever North Country Honor Flight. With her wonderful personality and great life story, LeClair became kind of an Honor Flight darling, happy to promote the wonderful organization whenever she could since her trip.
NCHF was established in 2013 to take veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials in their honor. Each flight is launched with a ceremony honoring each veteran individually for their service.
The ceremonies, held on the Oval of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, are attended by large crowds and feature long parades of emergency service vehicles and motorcycles honoring the veterans.
They are a tremendous sight, and emotional events that usually bring veterans, their families and community members to tears.
To date, NCHF has completed 35 flights and taken 521 veterans to Washington. In recent years, flights have been open to Korean War veterans, Vietnam veterans, Cold War veterans and those from Iraq and Afghanistan.
While COVID-19 paused flights in 2020, the group was back at it last year, sending four flights to Washington on two dates.
This year, the organization headed by Barrie Finnegan and Janet Duprey is scheduled to take 120 veterans on eight flights over four dates: May 14, June 18, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.
Honor Flight will be chartering private aircraft for these flights this year thanks to the tremendous support the community has provided since its inception.
Throughout the year, fundraisers are held in numerous forms and the community always gives generously.
For veterans like LeClair, Honor Flight is a thrill of a lifetime and a trip they most definitely earned.
There are many more veterans in the North Country that are deserving of a trip to Washington and it is our hope that the community support for this outstanding program remains strong.
To all veterans — especially you, Dorothy LeClair — we thank you for your service.