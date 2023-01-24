The crowd sizes may not have been what organizers had hoped for and Mother Nature could have cooperated a bit better but, overall, the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid have to be considered a rousing success.
The games officially ended on Sunday with a brilliant closing ceremony at the Olympic Center.
For 11 days, 1,443 collegiate athletes from 540 universities and 46 countries battled it out in 85 medal events in 12 winter sports at the venues in and around Lake Placid.
A total of 516 athletes went home with medals of gold, silver or bronze.
The 31st winter edition of the FISU World University Games marked just the second time the multi-sport and educational festival ventured outside Europe or Asia, according to FISU. The only other time was in 1972, when Lake Placid hosted the seventh edition.
Events were contested throughout the North Country region with competitions held in Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam.
The competition ended Sunday when Canada defeated the United States, 7-2, to claim the gold medal in men’s hockey.
Despite losing to Canada Sunday, the U.S. took the silver medal, its first medal in men’s ice hockey since 1972, when it won bronze.
For those wondering, Team Japan finished first in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games’ overall medal count with 48 medals (21 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze). Japanese men won 12 gold medals, seven silver and six bronze, while the women combined to claim seven gold, eight silver and three bronze. The mixed teams came away with two gold, two silver and one bronze medal.
Republic of Korea finished second overall with 29 medals (12 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze), while France claimed 18 medals (5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze) and was third.
The U.S. squad, which did not medal in 2019, enjoyed its best-ever FISU Games with 17 medals. The three gold, eight silver and six bronze medals, allowed the U.S. squad to finish fourth overall, tied with Poland, and surpass its previous best of 15 medals won, set in 1993.
FISU was pleased with the games.
“There can be no doubt: Lake Placid is the place of legends for winter sports. We are reminded of this, just walking into this building and seeing the reminders of the ‘Miracle on Ice.’ We knew this was and is a very special place. And we had the privilege to be part of it,” FISU acting president Leonz Eder said.
“Here, in winter, Lake Placid has brought unprecedented warmth to our Games. In a complicated world, full of conflict, this wonderful community has offered us an open heart. Let us not underestimate how lucky we are to have been able to enjoy these 11 days of joyous and peaceful celebration in sport.”
A great thing about the games is that the whole world got to see what the North Country is all about.
James McKenna, chairman to the Adirondack Sports Council, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Organizing Committee said the games and New York state showed the world that international sporting events have the power to unite peoples and nations.
“Records were broken and friendships were made as the entire world watched,” McKenna said, adding that North Country residents and businesses deserve credit for showing the world what wonderful hosts we are.
The 2025 World University Games will be held in Torino, Italy. Let’s hope they are as good as these games were.
