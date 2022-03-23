We applaud the choice of Dr. John Kowal as the new president of Clinton Community College.
With his experience and zest for community colleges he seems like a great fit for CCC as it tries to forge its path forward.
Kowal was recently confirmed as president of CCC to replace Ray DiPasquale who left last year to take another similar position in Massachusetts.
Kowal, who will earn a salary of $150,000, has worked as the administrator in charge at CCC since DiPasquale left.
He knows the college, the faculty and staff, the students and the landscape of the Board of Trustees and the Clinton County Legislature, and he has extensive experience in higher education.
As the new president, Kowal, 67, will have many challenges in leading CCC. Like many other institutions, the COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to the college.
Maintaining adequate levels of enrollment are difficult in the best of times, and COVID has made it harder.
Increasing enrollment may be job one for Kowal, and it is good to know that he has a plan.
In a recent interview with the Press-Republican, Kowal discussed multiple approaches aimed at increasing enrollment, the first of which is to increase the yield on local high school students who earn credit through the college as part of CAP, the college advancement program, even as the number of local graduates declines.
That involves organizing available courses into clear pathways that would allow them to earn both their associate and bachelor’s degrees within three years of graduating from high school, and making them aware of that option ahead of time.
The “one plus one plus two” model would feature one year of CAP courses in high school followed by one year at Clinton, then two years at SUNY Plattsburgh, facilitated by an existing dual admission agreement.
Those last two years could also take place at SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Empire State or really any other SUNY college.
The college is looking at offering more online and hybrid courses, as well as microcredentials.
Microcredentials are awarded upon completion of a smaller set of courses which can also be used to fulfill certificate or degree requirements down the road.
For example, CCC is building a microcredential in mechanical technology, the courses for which are required for the associate in mechanical technology.
Educating the incarcerated population also presents an opportunity for the college. Congress has restored Pell Grants for people in prison and, earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her plan to introduce legislation that would reverse the ban on state Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) grants for inmates.
CCC has identified its associate degrees in business administration and liberal arts: humanities and social sciences as two that could be delivered in a prison setting.
The college also plans to examine increasing out-of-state and international enrollment, working closely with private housing providers in Plattsburgh to address the challenge with housing.
And the institution is exploring hybrid delivery of its wind technology program, where in-person components would take place on the weekends.
Athletics and the development of a police academy are also avenues Kowal is looking into as a way of increasing enrollment.
Kowal also views getting people on campus as an element of recruitment. That includes events like North Country Manufacturing Day and possible robotics and drone competitions.
These seem all like good ideas to start with.
We wish Dr. John Kowal all the best as he takes leadership of CCC, a valuable community resource.