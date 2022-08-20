Technology is a wonderful thing.
From telephones to social media, technology has allowed us to get better connected to friends, family and people the world over.
But, of course, even looking through virtual-reality goggles still can’t beat the connection of spending time with people face to face.
So that’s why we were so happy to share the news that a local summer camp had offered 64 kids the chance to attend and make wonderful childhood memories this summer.
Camp Southwoods, located in the Town of Schroon hamlet of Paradox, offered a special two-week session for students 10 years old and older “who went above and beyond” for the 2021-22 school year, either academically or in an extracurricular capacity.
The sleepaway camp is under new ownership, and Steven Bluth, one of the new owners and director of the facility, said the camp wanted to do something special to mark their inaugural summer.
We think this was a pretty special way to do it.
Even as the world has changed around us, summer camps have stuck to the formula that’s worked for generations: Getting kids together to explore everything the wilderness has to offer.
And in an age of pre-programmed experiences online, that’s the magic of outdoor activities: You never know what you’re gonna get.
Campers might come across a deer, compose a new hiking song or come up with secret cabin code names.
They might also scrape their knee during kickball, find a hidden patch of poison ivy or conquer a fear that they were sure they’d never beat.
Summer camp is some of the best practice for life that a kid can have, and often the first time that they spend overnight away from home.
And with camp managers as generous as the folks at Camp Southwoods willing to get so many more kids in the door, we can only imagine that the Southwoods experience is a great one.
Initial reviews from the campers were stellar.
Beyond the fun of trying new activities, the campers that we talked to especially raved about making new friends.
Many of the camps in the North Country welcome kids from far and wide, including kids from city communities far from the Adirondacks.
That lets campers meet and befriend kids from different backgrounds and walks of life, and we certainly need more of that in society today.
Bluth said that the camp hopes to continue “a similar tradition” going forward, and we would love to see more kids get this opportunity down the road.
That would be a success story to tell around the campfire.
