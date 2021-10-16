When the coronavirus pandemic first emerged, we were inundated with messages from health officials about steps to take in order to stay safe and stop the spread.
Isolate, wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands were the main guidelines to follow in the early weeks and months as doctors and scientists tried to figure out exactly what we were dealing with.
Pretty much all we knew in those early days was that COVID-19 was dangerous, easily spread and there was no vaccine or cure.
We knew fairly early that the virus was spread through the air via water droplets from our mouths when we speak and breathe. We also thought it could be transmitted through touching surfaces that had been infected by people who were positive for COVID-19.
A big problem was that many people who were positive did not know it because they were asymptomatic. So that meant there could have been a lot of people running around touching things and contaminating them without knowing there was anything wrong.
As a precaution, we also stopped hugging, shaking hands and made sure to cough into our elbows and not our hands.
We also went crazy with washing our hands.
In those early days, which were the late days of winter in March 2020, and the early days of spring, many folks were walking around with raw, red, chapped and even bleeding hands because they washed them so much.
The cool dry air of the season added to the weathered hands model.
People washed their hands so much, it was hard to find soap on store shelves.
We also spent a lot time wiping down surfaces, and even groceries, with disinfectant wipes and sprays.
Eventually, we learned that the virus was probably not transmitted so easily through contact with contaminated surfaces.
The pleas for hand washing all but disappeared.
Vaccines arrived in late 2020 and pressure to wear masks and social distance faded much like the hand-washing edict. But the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 has more recently brought us back to the point of masking up and keeping our distance.
Hopefully, we all developed good hand-washing habits in those early days of the virus, and continue to deploy them on a daily basis. It's better safe than sorry as they say, so wash your hands and be better protected against contracting the virus from a surface or handshake just in case.
Another important reason to continue good hand hygiene this time of year is that we are entering the brunt of flu season. The flu spreads quickly, like COVID-19, and all the same safeguards — mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing — work to keep the flu at bay as well.
We saw last year a marked reduction in regular flu cases during COVID, providing evidence that the safety measures work.
So we would encourage everyone not to forget about hand washing, and scrub every chance you get in order to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.
