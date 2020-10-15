As the coronavirus enters its eighth month, the need to continue taking steps to protect yourself, your family, friends and colleagues remains as great as ever.
So does the need to do what we can economically.
The pandemic has wrought so much pain on the world in the form of sickness, isolation, a severely weakened economy, emotional stress and death.
We can do the things needed to stem the virus from a health standpoint, such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and staying home, but we also have to be concerned about what we can do to keep the economy as strong as it can be.
Buying local has been a theme since the beginning of the pandemic last March, and that needs to continue.
Local restaurants and retailers were hit hard in the early months of coronavirus as New York experienced a shut down of all non-essential businesses.
As we slowly opened up in the spring and early summer as the number of cases dwindled, North Country residents were urged to buy local as a way to support businesses who needed it most.
Some listened and made an effort to buy local, but others, many others, opted for on line shopping and the all-too-easy home delivery.
Area restaurants seemed to do fairly well this summer as outdoor dining was the option of choice for many. Restaurants that usually offered outdoor dining in the summer, expanded their seating areas, and those who never did it before, made arrangements for outside serving.
Outdoor dining would normally be done by now as we head toward the middle of October, but this year it seems it will last as long as patrons are willing to brave the elements to have a meal.
We would encourage restaurants to continue to utilize outdoor dining as long as possible, and municipalities to help them. Use space heaters, wind barriers or even offer blankets to customers willing to sit outside as the breeze gets a littler cooler and the leaves continue to fall.
It may seem like a stretch to ask people to dine outdoors in the cooler temperatures, but think of it as a chance to experience something new and nostalgic.
In Quebec City, outdoor dining is a common practice even in the dead of winter, and people seem to enjoy it.
Restaurants, who are under strict guidelines as to the amount of customers they can have seated inside, could struggle this winter not being able to serve at full capacity.
Continuing to offer outdoor dining will help restaurants stay afloat and keep people working.
Ordering takeout at local restaurants is also a big help, and we hope that trend continues as well.
We don't know what the pandemic has in store for us as we make our way through fall and into the winter, but odds are it won't be pleasant.
And if we are faced with another shutdown, some local businesses may not survive.
So we hope people will consider more outdoor dining in the coming weeks, and continue to place those takeout orders as a way of supporting our local economy and friends and neighbors who rely on our patronage.
Stay safe, North Country.
