As the dead of winter fast approaches, many of us love to snuggle up to our lovable furry pets to keep warm and feel the love.
No doubt the pets love it just as much as we do.
But just like us, it seems that our favorite friends are not always so keen about the weather outside. Pets get cold just like we humans do and it is our duty to help keep them warm and snug.
Here are some ways to keep dogs and cats warm in winter provided by Embrace Pet Insurance.
• Stock up on Extra Blankets.
• Leave extra blankets on your couch, bed, and pet beds so your pets can hunker down when they’re chilly. Small dogs and cats love making nests and burrowing in blankets.
• Dress Your Pet Warmly.
• Dressing your pet gets a bad rap. But, if you’ve got a cold companion, don’t be afraid to experiment with anything from sweaters and hoodies to boots and socks.
• Pets with short hair or thin coats are particularly vulnerable to cold temperatures. So, visit your local pet shop and see what they have.
• Pay attention to seams, tags, and where the bulk of the material hits. Make sure your pet’s furless spots (like their stomach) are covered.
• Bonus Tip: Ask about your store’s return policy. It may take a few tries to find what clothing works for your pet.
• Invest in a Good Pet Bed
• Heat rises, so get a warm bed for your furry animal that’s off the floor and away from drafts. Many pets enjoy burrowing-style beds or thick, traditional pet beds in the winter.
• There are even cat beds that fit on radiators for super cozy sleeping.
• For extra warmth, look for a cat or dog bed with fleece linings or add a fleece blanket. Heated, padded beds are great for senior or arthritic pets or older dogs whose body temperatures drop easily.
• Lay Down Some Thick Rugs
• If you don’t have carpeting, area rugs help keep your floors warm in the winter.
• There are many pet-friendly, washable styles that provide a soft layer of insulation between your pet and the ground.
• Check for Drafts
• Do a “draft tour” of your house in the winter months: Check windows and doors for cold air. Seal windows with plastic or add curtains. And get door draft stoppers.
• We humans don’t always detect drafts that plague our pets, who are mere inches off the ground.
• Stick your face right at their level to check for cold air. Check the placement of pet beds, cat trees, and crates, too.
• Bonus Tip: Open your front and back doors when there’s cold weather. See if that results in an icy blast rushing in. Avoid putting pet beds in these areas.
• Check Your Dryers. Cats seek out the coziest, smallest, warmest places when the weather gets colder. Many times, that place is the dryer.
• Get into the habit of always checking the dryer before loading it. Then, load and start it right away.
• Never leave the door open and unattended, even for a second. Felines are stealthy and only need a few seconds to find their way in without you knowing.
• With insulated dog or cat houses, make sure your full-time or part-time outdoor pet has a well-insulated house that’s properly placed and maintained.
The most important features of a dog or cat house for the winter are:
• Sloped roof
• Insulated walls
• Elevated floor
• Weather flap in the front
• Insulating bedding material (straw, shavings, blankets).
Finally, make sure the dog or cat house is big enough for the pet to turn around and lie down. But not so large that their body heat escapes. And, make sure the door is pointed away from the wind.
