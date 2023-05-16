Downtown Plattsburgh is kind of messy right now with construction going on, but it doesn’t mean you can’t do business there.
The main downtown portion of Margaret Street is being torn up to facilitate a $12.5 million project to replace aging infrastructure, widen the road, improve bicycle and pedestrian access and turn a portion of the street into one-way traffic.
Construction started last month and is expected to last until mid-fall when the bulk of the work should be completed.
The project has caused some serious hand-wringing among local downtown business owners. They fear the construction will scare people away from visiting their establishments, whether they be traveling by car or other means.
Their concerns are legitimate, but the work needs to be done. Some of the underground pipes for water and sewer date back to 1875.
When it is done, the project will be a much-welcome addition to the downtown area, and a benefit to the city and its businesses.
In the meantime, we understand the pain of local merchants who will have to put up with heavy machinery, orange cones and dirt and dust for the next few months.
Summer is a busy season for bars and restaurants, and the project could make some customers think twice about visiting.
In order to deal with that potential problem, the North Country Chamber of Commerce has done what it is really good at: taking steps to help these businesses.
The chamber has launched a web site to specifically support downtown businesses during the project.
The site, northcountrychamber.com/support, will promote a list of businesses that are being affected and provide information about the importance of supporting local businesses during construction, as well as other relevant details regarding the project.
The list so far has a category for businesses such as restaurants, retail, entertainment, services and banks.
The message is clear: Downtown Plattsburgh is still open for business and is still easily accessible.
Through this “Continue to Support Downtown Businesses” campaign, the chamber is encouraging people to continue to support downtown businesses this summer to ensure the vitality of the area.
“By raising awareness of the open businesses and encouraging continued patronage, we are not only supporting the local economy, but also fostering a sense of community resilience and pride,” Kristy Kennedy, Chamber Vice President of Marketing and Tourism, said recently.
“It is essential that we come together to support each other during what is typically their busiest season, and this campaign is a testament to that spirit.”
Businesses are encouraged to provide any new promotions, updates or other relevant information they would like included in the campaign, now or at any point during the construction period.
Businesses can email that information to the Chamber and it will be posted on the website and shared with the community.
In addition to the webpage, the Chamber has also partnered with local media organizations to promote the campaign and create awareness among the community.
The organization will also be running a paid digital campaign on its digital platforms, featuring mentions in newsletters and other promotional materials.
As we said, the Chamber, led by President Garry Douglas, has shown many times over the years how much it can help local businesses. We hope these latest efforts pay off and downtown businesses can weather this construction inconvenience.
The City of Plattsburgh also recently launched a platform to keep the public informed about the ongoing Margaret Street Construction Project, as well as other projects that are in progress.
That platform can be found at
