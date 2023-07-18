This summer has produced a ton of rain, and with it, plenty of flooding.
With more rain in the forecast, it is not over yet.
Since July 1, it has rained just about every day to one extent or another and at times it has been extremely heavy.
We’ve seen torrents of water rush down hillsides, onto roadways, overflowing streams and creeks and flooding basements throughout the region.
Dozens of roads have been damaged as have homes and businesses.
As bad as it has been here in the North Country it is even worse in our next door neighbor state, Vermont.
While we continue to watch the forecasts and prepare for more rain, we must not lose sight of the level of Lake Champlain. All this rain makes its way to the lake eventually, and a rising tide would not be good.
The lake level as of Tuesday afternoon was 98.44 feet and rising. Flood level is 100 feet and officials are concerned as well they should be.
We remember the floods of 2011 when the lake reached a record level of 103.2.
At that time, the high waters caused major damage up and down the lakeshore.
“You couldn’t drive out to AuSable Point, the ferry dock in Port Kent was under water, and what is now the city (Plattsburgh) marina parking lot was under water,” Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said at the time.
The area in the north end of the City of Plattsburgh was hit hard as the water level rose up through Scomotion Creek and across North Margaret Street.
The high water caused the evacuation and eventual closure of the former Lakeside Apartments at 460 Margaret St., forcing hundreds to find new dwellings.
A temporary shelter was set up at the Crete Memorial Civic Center where dozens of people and hundreds of pets stayed.
The flooding extended far north of the city up to Chazy and Champlain.
The International Joint Commission, a bi-national organization established by the governments of the United States and Canada under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909, has been studying the lake for decades.
Day is a member of the Commission’s Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board, which has been monitoring the lake level over the past six years in the wake of the 2011 flood event.
Last summer, they came up with some main recommendations for dealing with potential floods, and they include:
• That selective excavation of the riverbed near Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec combined with the construction of a submerged weir would reduce high water levels during floods and would have the added benefit of raising water levels on Lake Champlain during dry years. A moderate diversion of high flows through the Chambly Canal could also be considered for additional flood-reduction benefits.
• The preservation of existing wetland areas which can minimize water levels during floods while also stabilizing water levels during droughts in the basin.
• The governments are encouraged to operationalize the improved modeling and forecasting tools and coherent risk assessment systems and support/maintain them after the Study. The agencies responsible for flood forecasting in the basin continue collaboration and make available forecasting data so that forecasts on both sides of the border are of the highest possible quality and are accompanied by a concerted and consistent cross-border interpretation.
• Improving floodplain mapping for the use of emergency managers and enhancing communication campaigns around flood risk in the basin. The Board also recommended that jurisdictions in the basin reviews their floodplain management policies through the lens of making these areas more resilient for possible future floods.
Let’s hope these recommendations hold the key to reducing future flooding because we’ve seen enough of it this summer to last quite a while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.