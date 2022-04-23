The Center for Disease Control believes that passengers should still be wearing masks in public transportation corridors, including aircraft, despite a recent ruling that a mandate to wear them was illegal.
We agree with the CDC because it just makes sense.
The CDC’s mask mandate was implemented in February 2021 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It was most recently extended through May 3.
Last Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the travel mask mandate was unlawful. That decision is being appealed by the federal Department of Justice on behalf of the CDC.
In the meantime, the rule is no longer being enforced for passengers using public transport.
The CDC is arguing that the mask mandate is still needed due to a recent uptick in COVID cases.
"It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health," the CDC said in a statement.
"CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary. CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.
"CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings. CDC’s number one priority is protecting the public health of our nation. As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor.
"When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone."
For now, most airlines and public transit systems have said that masks for travelers will not be required while the issue plays out in court.
Many airlines have lobbied to have the mask mandate or travelers removed, which seems odd since polls have shown a majority of Americans still think masks should be worn on airplanes.
COVID is spread largely through the air as people emit tiny water droplets from their mouths when they speak and breath. It stands to reason that if you are in a long metal tube, be it an airplane or subway car, there is probably a great chance you can contract COVID from someone who is positive and doesn't even know it.
This can happen regardless of how well the aircraft or trains are ventilated.
Those in our region who have traveled to Canada recently, surely noticed that passengers on the subway there are still required to wear masks and they do so with little fanfare or grumbling.
Yes, we know wearing a mask can be annoying on a long plane, bus or train ride, and it is getting old after two years, but that little bit of inconvenience can save your life or someone else's.
We don't think it's too much to ask at this stage of the pandemic because we are not out of it yet folks.
