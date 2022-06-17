This Sunday, June 19, is celebrated as Juneteenth, the day designated to mark the end of slavery in the United States. It aims at redemption for our nation’s gravest sin.
On June 19, 1865, Major Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and issued orders for all slaves to be freed. But it took two and a half years for the Emancipation Proclamation to truly penetrate Texas — the last stronghold for slaveholders and Confederate soldiers.
The newly freed African Americans began celebrating Juneteenth the following year.
Juneteenth would be a good time to think about educating yourself about the human beings who were kidnapped from their homes in Africa and taken across the ocean to serve as free labor in America — and the lasting impact that has had on their descendants.
We highly recommend that every adult of every race read “The Underground Railroad,” the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, described as “the gripping tale of one woman’s will to escape the horrors of bondage – and a powerful meditation on the history we all share.”
The highly acclaimed book will make you think hard about the dehumanizing treatment and abuse suffered by humans who were treated as property. It underscores the importance of marking the Juneteenth national holiday.
Ten of our first 14 presidents “owned” slaves, to give an idea how ignorant Americans were of the outrages imposed upon these people.
And President Lincoln’s ethereal Emancipation Proclamation, great as it was, didn’t result in the end of misery for the captured and enslaved humans. They had no property, no wealth, little, if any, education and, for most, a grim future — except they could no longer legally be treated like non-human property.
Amazingly, and admirably, they managed to survive and work toward winning their standing as the equals they’d been declared to be.
They and their descendants have been victimized by our nation’s most shameful practice. Anyone who denies this denies the most sacred precepts of American democratic principles.
In 1945, the Pledge of Allegiance, earlier versions of which date back half a century before that, was formally adopted. It affirmed that we, as a unified country, unanimously embrace the notion of “one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” (“Under God” was added in 1954.)
If we are truly to be one nation, indivisible, committed to liberty and justice for all, we must heartily applaud the idea of Juneteenth and what it stands for.
