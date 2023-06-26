On June 24, 1993, the North Country was stunned when the federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission voted to close Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
News of the decision floored residents and officials alike, and many feared the worst and that the local economy would take a massive hit.
Almost 30 years to the day, the North Country was hit with another difficult piece of news that evoked visions of a wrecked economy when Nova Bus said last Wednesday that they would be closing their Plattsburgh plant in 2025.
The closure would mean the loss of about 350 jobs at Nova Bus, which has been making state-of-the-art buses for transportation systems across the country at the Plattsburgh location on Banker Road since 2009.
The fear is that the company’s departure will also affect the several local companies that supply Nova Bus with parts and service.
No one wants to hear bad news when it comes to the local economy, but no community is protected from it. Closures happen in every community from time to time across the country and world.
It’s how a community deals with it that matters.
When the BRACC decided to close PAFB, the community had about two years to prepare as the final day of operations at the base came on Sept. 30, 1995. In that time, the community was able to put together a solid plan to absorb and eventually re-develop the base property.
That lead time was critical.
The community and local governments first formed the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Corporation, a body of elected and appointed officials, to foster a plan. That body eventually morphed into PARC, the Plattsburgh Area Redevelopment Corp., which finished the job of overturning the property into a thriving part of the community in both the City and Town of Plattsburgh.
The transformation includes plenty of housing, offices, businesses, recreation areas and of course, Plattsburgh International Airport.
By all accounts, the re-development and transformation of PAFB has been a rousing success, and a story that is marveled at by communities that lost military installations across the country.
It is that success that gives us confidence that the government and business leaders of the area can do it again in the wake of the Nova Bus closure.
While this closure is not on the same scale as losing a Strategic Air Command base, it still is significant and will be felt by many.
Fortunately, we also have about two years of lead time to prepare much like we did three decades ago.
Nova Bus has pledged to do what it can to help the workers land on their feet, and the North Country Chamber of Commerce began holding meetings on the future only an hour after Nova Bus dropped the news.
Chamber President Garry Douglas has been here before, having been instrumental in helping re-develop PAFB. He knows the players in government personally and has pledged to do what he can to help.
That’s a good sign.
The hope is that some other transportation business may find the Nova Bus site appealing and look to move in. The hope is also that the local suppliers can find enough business elsewhere to keep chugging along.
One thing that helps in situations like losing an Air Force Base or a big local company is to avoid doom and gloom scenarios and stay positive. Douglas and many others showed us 30 years ago that it certainly helps.
As the chamber president likes to say: “Onward and Upward.”
