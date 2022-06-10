We hope people take the time to tune into the hearings regarding the riot at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 of last year.
This is a critical moment in our nation’s history and we all should know what is going on.
It is hard to forget what happened on that day. A massive crowd of Donald Trump supporters, urged on by both his speech that day and driven by his rhetoric around the false belief that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, marched to the Capital and attacked.
They toppled over fences, overran guards, broke windows, battered security and police officers and blitzed inside the hallowed government hall.
Five people died and hundreds of others were injured as members of Congress ran for their lives.
Vice President Mike Pence had to be escorted to safety as the angry throng shouted “Hang Mike Pence.”
Others tried to get after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her staff hid behind locked doors in her office, scared for their lives.
It was a truly awful scene and made you wonder if this was still America.
Well it is, and we have a system of dealing with ugly situations like this and methods to bring about accountability, and these hearings are a big part of that.
The congressional committee investigating the riot has been interviewing thousands of people, reviewing numerous phone and email records and watching hours and hours of videotape.
More than 800 people involved in the riot have already been charged by the federal government. This was the largest attack on our government from within since the Civil War.
For weeks after the 2020 election, Trump tried all kinds of extra-legal maneuvers to overturn the election — including multiple lawsuits tossed out by judges as being based on flimsy, misleading evidence — but none worked.
The facts have since clearly shown that Trump’s “steal” idea was nowhere near being true.
The committee will now determine and attempt to convey to the public how far Trump’s team went in trying to overturn the election.
They are also working to decide if Trump’s team colluded with extremists, some violent, to delay Congress’ certification of the election.
The committee will also look at security at the Capital that day, and to see why law enforcement did not know more in advance in order to be better prepared.
Unfortunately these hearings are already seen as partisan. Democrats believe they will fairly and accurately show that supporters of Trump were responsible and must be held accountable.
Republicans are calling it a witch hunt, led by Democrats looking to smear their opponent’s name.
The committee is made of up nine members of Congress, seven Democrats and two Republicans, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheyney of Wyoming who is serving as the vice chair of the committee.
Republicans such as North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) are denouncing the hearings, complaining that there is no legitimate Republican representation on the committee.
Democrats tried to invite them, but the GOP offered five members, two of which had voted against certifying the election results. Naturally, Pelosi rejected those two, who no doubt could have turned the proceedings into a circus.
In turn, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy then pulled all five of his recommendations.
This is not a circus. It is serious business and Republicans, if they really are the patriots they say they are, should want to get to the bottom of what happened and cooperate.
Hopefully, these hearings will serve as a detailed and exhaustively investigated record of what happened that day and who is to blame. and hopefully their findings are accepted in good faith by both sides and they can work together to mete out justice and prevent such an atrocity from taking place again.
But we are not holding our breath.
The next televised hearing of the committee is set for 10 a.m. Monday, June 13.
