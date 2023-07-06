The summer celebration season in the Greater Plattsburgh area continues this weekend with the Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival.
We encourage folks to attend some of the many events that will be going on.
Mayor’s Cup has been going on since it was formed in 1977. It is billed as the largest regatta on Lake Champlain, drawing sailors from across the North Country region, Quebec and Vermont.
It started out as pretty much just a sailboat race with an awards ceremony at the finish.
It grew a bit in the 1980s into a full-day event with some vendors in Trinity Park, and an awards ceremony downtown with some live music.
In the 1990s it grew a bit more with some years having two or three days of landlubber events as well as the regatta.
Then, in the early 2000s, Mayor’s Cup blew up into a week-long party. At one point, it was a nine-day celebration with a budget approaching $200,000.
Downtown streets were blocked off, tents with music and vendors packed Trinity Park, and each night, there was a special concert down at the Macdonough Monument stage on the Saranac River.
It was a great time for sure and attracted thousands from all over.
But the city fell on hard financial times and the Mayor’s Cup lost its swagger and its budget.
The budget and schedule were pared way down and more sponsors and volunteers were sought. The city managed to keep a decent Mayor’s Cup celebration going for about a dozen years or so with two or three days worth of events.
Then COVID-19 hit and it put a serious strain not only on Mayor’s Cup, but all public events.
We still were able to have Mayor’s Cup, but it wasn’t the same.
This year it looks like we will be back to normal when it comes to summer celebrations including the Mayor’s Cup. As we saw just a few days ago, Fourth of July celebrations went off splendidly across the region, and especially in Plattsburgh.
That bodes well for this weekend’s Mayor’s Cup activities held largely at the City Beach.
Things begin tonight at the Strand Center with SugaRay Rayford performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets purchased ahead of time will cost $20; tickets at the door will cost $25.
The official celebration of the Mayor’s Cup will kick-off early tomorrow, July 8 at 7:30 a.m. with kayak rides and a 5K run/walk at 9:30 a.m.
Throughout the day, several events are scheduled for the whole family to enjoy including volleyball, sand sculpting, kids’ fun run at 11 a.m. and much more.
The band Damaged Goods will be performing live at the beach in the afternoon and the city will be presenting a live concert on Saturday evening.
Free parking at the beach, courtesy of the Sunrise Rotary Club and the city will be available all day.
The flagship event of the day of course, is the Regatta on Lake Champlain, which begins at 10 a.m.
Now in its 46th year, the Mayor’s Cup Regatta includes competitive races in three divisions – Jib & Main, Racing, and Multihull with prizes for all divisions. The sailing courses will be set tomorrow morning after organizers check wind conditions on Plattsburgh Bay.
The race awards will be presented at 6 p.m. at the Naked Turtle.
Also, the Valcour Race, will be held on Sunday, July 9, hosted by the Sunrise Rotary.
Like the Fourth of July, the Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Celebration offers a chance for families and friends to have a great time in Plattsburgh.
Try it, you’ll like it.
