We are fast approaching the time when we get outside and start tending to our gardens, and many of us can’t wait.
Spring, and a new season for growing fruits and vegetables and beautiful flowers, brightens up our world and makes the North Country and even more beautiful place.
As the weather, albeit slowly, is starting to warm up, we will soon be planting.
Here are some tips on what to do in early spring from Better Homes and Gardens.
1. Clean the flowerbeds
Clear away dead leaves or any other winter debris from the soil surfaces where you’re planning to plant annual flowers and vegetables. Remove protective winter mulch from around perennials and ornamental grasses (hedge trimmers make it easy to give grass clumps a clean, even look), and cut back last year’s dried foliage. To protect yourself from cuts and scrapes, remember to wear gardening gloves, especially when working with plants with prickly leaves, such as lungwort.
2. Divide your perennials
A good time to divide many perennials is just before spring growth begins. Dividing perennials is a budget-friendly way to add more plants to your garden, or to share extras with friends. It also aids in keeping your existing perennials healthy. After a few years, if your plants grow in a large clump, the middle can thin out, leaving a bare spot. Dividing the clump will encourage new growth.
3. Add fresh mulch around perennials
One of the easiest ways to make your yard look polished is to add a fresh layer of mulch around the garden beds. This also helps the soil retain moisture and keeps down weeds. It often takes more mulch than you imagine to cover a bed, so it’s a good idea to buy a little more than you think you’ll need. Spread the mulch evenly with your gloved hands or use a rake, being careful not to layer it on too thickly or too close to your plants, which can cause diseases. Keeping the mulch level also helps it stay in place during heavy rains or wind. If you have downspouts that tend to wash away mulch, one fix is to replace it with river rocks.
4. Prune trees and shrubs
If you didn’t prune in winter, now is the time to trim your fruit trees. Prune before the buds begin to break into bloom, or you’ll stress the tree and get a tiny crop (or possibly none). It’s also a good time to prune summer-blooming trees and shrubs, like potentilla and butterfly bush, just before they push out new growth.
5. Perform basic maintenance on your hardscaping
Check stonework for frost heaves, particularly in paths and edging. Check the general condition of your deck or patio and make any needed repairs. Clean off outdoor furniture so it’s ready when you are for relaxing after a busy day in the garden.
6. Plant vegetables
Hardy, cool-season vegetables, like potatoes, artichokes, peas, and some lettuces, germinate best in cool soil, so plant them in early spring, once the soil has thawed. They should be ready to harvest by early summer.
Happy gardening, North Country.
