We’ve reached one of the points in the summer months that everybody waits for: It’s fair Week.
The Clinton County fair opened yesterday at the fair Grounds off Route 22B in Morrisonville, and organizers are hoping for a great week.
The fair, like many other events and venues, has had to deal with restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has been upon us since March of 2020.
COVID wiped out the fair in 2020, and we saw a different kind of fair last year with masks and some social distancing. There was even a booth to get COVID vaccinations.
This year, there are no real COVID restrictions and things seem like they are back to normal. But visitors can of course feel free to wear masks if they like, especially at the indoor events, as COVID still lurks among us.
County fairs have a long history in this country, dating back to the days when farmers and the like showed up to shop their wares and catch up on the latest trends, and maybe eat a few pies.
They grew into a more social event, becoming what we know them as now, a full-fledged summer spectacle complete with rides, shows, music, food and of course the agriculture exhibits.
The fair is a great chance for families to get out together and have some fun for all. The kids love the rides and games, and parents can enjoy the music and other shows. The family can have dinner together at one of the many interesting food booths.
Fairs have become a quintessential part of American life and we are glad that North Country residents will have the chance to visit and make memories that they will carry for a lifetime.
After this week’s Clinton County fair, the area will get a chance to also go to the Franklin County Fair in Malone from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, and then the Essex County Fair in Westport from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21.
The Clinton County Fair runs through Sunday, July 31 and weather forecasts seem favorable for the most part.
In addition to all the usual fair fun, there are some big ticket items this year.
Versus Monster Trucks’ “Monster Truck Madness” will feature two nights of “ground-pounding entertainment,” beginning at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29.
The show will feature “BIGFOOT,” also known as “the Original Monster Truck,” and “Buckshot,” one of the hottest trucks on the circuit this year.
The Grammy Award-winning Kentucky Headhunters, performing a blend of honky-tonk, blues and Southern rock music will headline on July 28.
Tickets are available for purchase at clintoncountyfair.com.
The fair will also feature daily performances of the popular children’s show “Pipsqueak the Clown,” as well as trick roper Cowboy Andy Rotz, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most Texas Skips.
As always, the fair will feature a variety of 4-H livestock exhibits, agricultural displays and demonstrations, and educational contests. Country Dreams Farm will also be on hand with horse-drawn wagon rides.
Among the week’s other festivities will be the Truck and Tractor Pull on July 27 and the popular Demolition Derby on July 31.
More information about the 2022 Clinton County fair can be found at clintoncountyfair.com.
