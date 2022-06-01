As we enter the month of June, we are getting full swing into the annual dreaded black fly season.
Anyone who has ever spent time in the North Country knows that black fly season is no picnic.
According to the Farmers Almanac, black flies, also known as buffalo gnats or turkey gnats, are small flying insects that feed off the blood of humans and other animals. These buggers are nasty and they can drive an unprepared person wild.
They usually arrive about the middle of May, and continue to make the outdoors a miserable place to be well into June, or even July, the Farmers Almanac tells us. Black Flies do not spread disease among humans, though their bites are painful, itchy, and slow to heal.
Unlike mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water, black flies lay their eggs in clean fast-running water, such as rivers and streams, which we have plenty of in the Adirondacks. Female black flies lay hundreds of eggs in or near the water, so they are very common in wooded areas near bodies of water.
The Farmers Almanac offers these tips on dealing with black flies.
• Protect Your Skin. It’s best to wear long sleeves when in the woods. Black flies can be difficult to repel. The simplest way to prevent getting bitten is to protect your skin by wearing long sleeves and pants at all times when outdoors. Because they are attracted to dark colors, it’s also a good idea to wear light-colored clothing, such as khaki, tan, or white.
• De-Swarm. One particularly annoying habit of black flies is their tendency to swarm the face. This occurs because they are attracted to the carbon dioxide we exhale. A good way to protect your face is to wear a hat with attached netting, specially designed to protect the head and neck from black flies.
• Try Some Pine. Some recommended natural repellants include vanilla extract, lavender, and the extract from pine branches — just break open a young branch and rub the moisture from inside on your skin.
• Avoid The Sweets. Avoiding wearing sweet-smelling perfumes, fabric softeners, and indulging in candy or soft drinks when outdoors can also help to reduce your risk of attracting black flies.
• Fan it. For a truly chemical-free way to keep mosquitoes and black flies away from your porch, use a fan. It might seem strange to use a fan outside, but it works. A simple oscillating pedestal fan or box fan will do the trick. This works in two ways: It makes it harder for bugs to fly in the area and it helps blow away the carbon dioxide that is produced when we exhale.
• ACV to the Rescue. Apple cider vinegar is an old-time remedy that many say helps with mosquitoes, black flies, and ticks. Start three to four days before your planned outdoor activity and take a tablespoon of vinegar three to four times a day to help your skin ward off biting bugs on its own.
• Garlic. A clove of garlic a day might help keep the bugs away. Simply eat a clove of garlic each day, starting several days before you anticipate exposure to mosquitoes and black flies. For some people, eating garlic may cause you to release a sulfur compound present in garlic called allicin. This is what causes garlic’s smell and when the scent is produced by your skin, it’ll help mask your natural scent. It might keep the bugs (and people) away.
If you do get bit, Aloe vera can help soothe bites.
Also, wash the affected area with soap and warm water, and avoid scratching the bites as much as possible. Scratching can break the skin, increasing the risk of infection.
