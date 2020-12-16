With a vaccine for COVID-19 now rolling out, and a new president soon to take office, Congress needs to get its act together and focus on finalizing a stimulus plan to aid this ailing country.
The vaccine distribution began this week in the U.S. and plans are underway to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
It might take a little time, but our spirits should be bolstered by this latest development in this nine-month nightmare.
Our hope is that once production and distribution of the vaccine gains more momentum, shots will be available and given a lot more quickly than experts are now anticipating.
Some believe that the majority of us may not get the vaccine until mid or late 2021, while health care workers, elderly and those vulnerable get it first.
Typically when products are newly produced and distributed there is a learning curve for companies, but they are usually quick to adapt, which gives us hope that the process will eventually be quicker than expected.
With the Electoral College confirming Joe Biden's win in the presidential race this week, we can now hopefully prepare for a new administration.
Although outgoing President Donald Trump has not conceded and pledges to fight on in his attempt to overturn the election result, we believe that by now, most Americans have accepted the outcome.
It would be best if this fight by the president ended sooner rather than later so it does not become a distraction to the most difficult task we continue to face: that of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, Congress needs to make a new stimulus package its top priority.
The first stimulus package issued in the spring did plenty to aid businesses that were forced to shutdown and workers who lost their jobs.
But it wasn't nearly enough, and now several months later, we are in even more desperate need for help.
The number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed in recent months across the nation. Many of the outbreaks are attributed to gatherings of family and friends, not just at holidays, but routinely.
No doubt many of those gatherings take place in bars and restaurants where the virus can quickly and unknowingly spread.
Bar and restaurant owners plead loudly for government not to shut them down, lest they be forced to close forever.
But bars and restaurants probably should be closed in order to stem the virus, but not without help.
If bars and restaurants are closed, they need to be made whole so they can survive after the pandemic. Our economy will badly need healthy bars, restaurants and other businesses to flourish if we want to make a financial comeback.
The sticking points on the stimulus package seem to be whether the federal government should bail out states, and if businesses should be immune from lawsuits regarding coronavirus.
Bailing out states such as New York, which has a major deficit, would help the overall economy, but is it the right thing to do?
There is merit in the argument that poor habits by many states is what put them on the path to financial problems long before the coronavirus surfaced.
As for lawsuits over the pandemic, the civil court system has long been able to sort out legitimate claims on its own. Congress doesn't need to get involved.
The members of Congress need to get to work on these issues and agree to a plan that will save businesses, save workers and give us hope for a better future.
That time is now.
