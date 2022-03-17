Top O’ the mornin’ to ya. And the best of the rest of the day.
If you attend or watch today’s North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast you will certainly hear that phrase and many others.
Today is the day we celebrate the Irish.
It is also the day we learn who the chamber’s next Irishman of the Year will be.
The Irish are certainly worth celebrating. An immigrant group that came to this country en masse in the late 19th and early 20th Century, the Irish have made their mark in this land.
Irish folks have helped forge this nation in business, arts, sports, entertainment and so many other areas of life over the decades.
They arrived about the same time many Italians did, and the two ethnic groups have proven to be vital building blocks of our nation’s rise to greatness the past two centuries.
The chamber’s selection of Irishman of the Year is usually given to someone who has put the community first, and led efforts to improve lives and make the local world a better place.
The first award was given out in 1959 to local political and sports luminary and all-around great jokester Joe Bornstein. Over the years, there have been many honored as Irishman of the Year, who like, Bornstein, were so beloved by the community.
There have been doctors, lawyers, politicians, priests, nuns, radio and television personalities and local business leaders who have won.
There has also been educators, librarians, secretaries, community organizers and who could forget 1988 when Michael Finnegan, the stalwart of the North Catherine and Cornelia Street intersection who waved to everyone he saw, was given the great honor.
In the 63 years the chamber has been bestowing this honor on community super stars, these winners have lived up to the honor.
This year we are sure it will be no different.
We still have so many people in our midst that give so much of themselves each and every day to make life better for all of us.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly highlighted the need for such people, and it is pleasing to see that our community stalwarts have not disappointed.
In fact, we have so many more new heroes who have stepped up and delivered care, kindness, generosity and understanding in this difficult stretch.
That is certainly something worth celebrating at a large breakfast, sitting side-by-side with our community brothers and sisters and enjoying a good laugh or two, and some sweet Irish music.
We missed the breakfast completely in 2020 due to COVID, and last year it was held virtually, and done very well, but it will be so nice today to be back in person celebrating with friends.
After breakfast, there are many ways to continue the celebration, which no doubt, many will on what is expected to be a bright sunny day.
We encourage that, but we also warn to stay smart and safe in order to keep this day special and not tragic.
So here’s to the Irish, the chamber, all past Irishman of the Year winners, which includes 15 women by the way, and of course today’s winner, whomever it may be.
Sláinte.
