Last summer, U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer visited Plattsburgh to tout legislation that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 a vial. It was hailed by medical professionals and patients at the news conference outside CVPH as a potential and literal life-saver.
Schumer held out hope that his colleagues in Congress would see fit to approve such a sweeping measure, and eventually a bill was approved that would lower the cost to $35 for Medicare recipients only.
The move to make the change for all insulin users fell short in both houses.
We can only speculate as to why some politicians did not want to see such drastic price reductions for a life-saving drug.
Well, we are happy to see that now, the industry itself is making significant price cuts on their own that mirror the Medicare cap.
Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly said last week that it would lower the price of the most commonly used forms of its insulin by 70%, and will automatically cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for people who have private insurance and use participating pharmacies.
This is huge.
Not only do Medicare recipients get their insulin for just $35, now just about everyone who needs it can.
When Schumer was here last year, he talked about how with prices soaring as high as $300 per vial, leading to too many people forced to ration their insulin, creating dangerous health situations.
People just could not afford the high costs of insulin on top of rent, car payments, insurance, utilities and food costs.
President Joe Biden said last week that the move to lower the cost of insulin by drug companies on their own was the right thing to do considering that the drug can be made for less than $10, yet some Americans were forced to pay more than $300 per vial.
The President is urging other pharmaceutical companies to follow Eli Lilly’s gesture and do the same.
We are, too, because it makes a huge difference.
According to reports, Eli Lilly said it will cut the list price of its nonbranded insulin to $25 a vial as of May 1, making it the lowest list-priced mealtime insulin available. Its current list price is $82.41 for a vial.
Lilly will also lower the list price of Humulin and its most commonly prescribed insulin, Humalog, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The current list price of a Humalog vial is $274.70, and the new list price will be $66.40. For people with commercial insurance who use participating pharmacies, the out-of-pocket costs will now be capped at $35.
Unfortunately, the need for insulin has been growing amongst Americans in the past 20 years as the number of people contracting the disease has doubled with more than 37.3 million people that are now diabetic.
Prices for insulin has gone way up in that time, rising by as much as 54 percent between 2014 and 2019, according to research from GoodRx.
We need these price breaks to not only help the people who need the drug now, but for the many who are likely to need it in the near future.
In addition to the 37.3 million people with diabetes, there are about 96 million more Americans, or 38% of the population, that have prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.
These people often become diabetics.
Our thanks go to Eli Lilly and we strongly urge other companies as well as Congress to continue searching for ways to make necessary medicine affordable for all.
As the president said, it’s the right thing to do.
