It appears the time to end enhanced unemployment benefits is near.
We've all heard the stories about how businesses can't get people to work, because they are making too much on unemployment.
Those stories are supported by the many help wanted signs that can be seen in business windows around the North Country.
And many of us, no doubt, have experienced service that has not been up to the usual standards due to the lack of staff at many establishments.
It can be frustrating, but understandable.
The extra unemployment benefits were implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020. Those who lost their jobs due to cutbacks caused by the coronavirus were able to get an additional $600 per week on top of their maximum unemployment pay.
For many, that amounted to as much or more money than they were making when working full-time.
Amid industry shutdowns at the height of the pandemic, the idea of the benefit was to give the extensive number of laid off workers some extra income at a time when jobs were hard to come by.
They also offered money enough so they could stay home, and not spread the virus by going to work or by going out looking for jobs.
The extra $600 benefit was later adjusted as the pandemic lagged on.
The additional benefit is now an extra $300 per week on top of maximum payments. That is expected to last until Sept. 6, although some states have already eliminated it.
The additional $300 still amounts to a good deal for many not working and sitting at home collecting payments.
That is the problem.
Many folks are reluctant to go out and find work and get off unemployment when they are doing just fine staying home collecting their weekly checks from the government.
But the impact of those not wanting to work in favor of staying on unemployment has started to become a serious problem across the nation, state and here in the North Country.
Eliminating the extra pay would presumably lead to more people needing jobs, and joining the workforce. Such a move would almost certainly bolster employment ranks at area businesses.
But the situation is not that simple.
Many workers who feel they are better off not working and collecting the padded unemployment have justified their actions by saying they were frustrated with being underpaid for their efforts, and were tired of feeling unworthy by their employers.
Businesses have been hurt by the lack of people wanting to work, but owners can't just look to the end of unemployment benefits as their silver bullet.
Employers must also be willing to pay workers a fair wage, provide what benefits they can, and make workers feel essential to the success of the business.
We've seen how valuable workers are. Now let's make sure we treat them in a way that reflects their value.
The battle over raising the minimum wage in this country has been waging for several years as we see the gap between the ultra-rich and the middle class and poor growing wider and wider.
Raising wages is a legitimate idea that needs to be vetted thoroughly so workers can be better compensated without putting an unbearable cost on employers.
What good are higher wages if the company goes out of business?
As customers, we've seen the impact workers can have on business by not being willing to work.
Hopefully, government and private enterprise has seen it too, and will work together to create a solution that works for everyone sooner rather than later.
