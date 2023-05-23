State and local officials who do not believe that housing migrants at the SUNY Plattsburgh and other SUNY campuses Upstate is a good idea are probably right.
The issue of what to do with scores and scores of migrants that have crossed the southern border into the United States has been festering for years now.
In the past year, many of these migrants have been bussed or flown up north to larger cities like New York City, which are seen as sanctuary cities, willing to take in the lost and needy.
But the Big Apple is having a problem coping with all of these people seeking a better life in this country, and they are searching for solutions.
One such possible solution was floated by Gov. Kathy Hochul recently featured a plan to bring migrants to SUNY campuses upstate temporarily. The state also wants to look at all vacant properties such as empty correctional facilities like those in Moriah (shock camp) and Dannemora (annex).
Government officials came to Plattsburgh to check out the SUNY campus, but no definitive plans have yet to be made for moving any migrants here.
As we know with state government, that could change at a moment’s notice.
Let’s hope it doesn’t because such a plan, while it may have some merit, certainly does have flaws.
The first one being the notion of using the college as a temporary site for housing refugees. We presume the state means keeping migrants on campus for the summer months when the dorms are empty of students.
It seems illogical to bring hundreds of migrants here and settle them in only to uproot them and find another place for them after just a few months when students return to campus.
Also presumably, these folks will need services of a wide variety. Any group of people does. There is no avoiding it.
Who is going to provide those services and who will pay for them?
Many upstate counties are having a hard time managing their own affairs let alone taking care of a whole new segment of people.
And what of the college? They also are having financial difficulties and are preoccupied with planning and trying to deal with those problems. Becoming summer hosts for a campus full of people would be taxing and would distract from managing their own affairs.
Some of these migrants have family and friends in New York City and they can look to them for support. Housing migrants up here more than five hours away from family and friends is not helpful.
We also agree with state and local politicians who are calling for a federal solution to this problem.
The situation was created by lack of solid immigration policies, at least any good ones, from not only this administration, but from several, both Democratic and Republican, previous administrations as well.
The North Country has proven over and over again that we have a big heart. We took in refugees from Central and South America by the hundreds in the late 1980s when there was a snarl in Canadian immigration policies, and many seeking asylum there were sent back here to wait for hearings.
The refugees were well cared for and were so thankful for the generosity and kindness that was bestowed upon them.
No doubt, the North Country would be welcoming again to those in need of assistance, but it should not have to come to that.
The federal government needs to step forward and solve this problem, and not leave it to the small communities with limited resources to do their job for them.
