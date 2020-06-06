For those of us who lived through the escape of two murderers from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in 2015, the memories are still very vivid.
It's hard to imagine that it all began five years ago this weekend.
We all remember on that Saturday morning of June 6, 2015, the North Country woke up to learn that Richard Matt and David Sweat had made their way out of the maximum security prison and to freedom.
The two inmates were able to tunnel their way out of the prison through a manhole on Bouck Street, a block away from the massive gray wall of the facility.
For about a month, Matt and Sweat, mostly Sweat, worked below ground level in the prison to carve a way out. They were able to get into the bowels of the prison after crawling through holes in their cells that they had sawed out.
They worked at night, putting dummies in their beds to throw off correction officers doing night checks of cells.
They used tools smuggled into them by prison tailor shop seamstress Joyce Mitchell.
Mitchell was supposed to be their getaway driver the night of June 5, but at midnight, when the pair emerged from the manhole, she was nowhere to be found.
Mitchell was later arrested for her role in helping Matt and Sweat.
She was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison.
She was released earlier this year after serving about four-and-a-half years.
Matt and Sweat were on the loose for 23 days as a massive law enforcement presence scoured the area in search of them.
The region was struck with fear as many did not know if they would encounter the two convicted murders in their own neighborhoods or even their own homes.
After searching for two weeks, law enforcement had little to go on. Then, the day before Father's Day, the big break came.
Matt and Sweat were discovered in a hunting camp in Franklin County by Lyon Mountain resident and correction officer John Stockwell and his trusty dog Dolly.
The inmates took off, but police were able to confirm that it was them using DNA tests on items they left behind.
Over the next week, the law enforcement net tightened and eventually Matt was shot and killed and Sweat shot and captured, both in Franklin County, thus ending the drama.
The fallout has been memorable for sure. Movies were made, books were written.
It is an event that many will never forget.
But whenever such a major event occurs, the important thing is to take away valuable lessons.
In this case, we hope that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the outfit overseeing prisons, has made the appropriate adjustments to ensure that such an episode never happens again.
We hope that correction officers remain ever so vigilant in their duties to keep themselves, inmates and our community safe and secure.
Our local correction officers are often pillars of their local communities, involved in so many events, activities and causes, and helping so many people.
Their reputation took a hit when Matt and Sweat escaped no doubt, but they have worked hard at an already difficult job, to earn back respect.
The escape was a dramatic whirlwind for sure and has created many memories and started many conversations.
Let's hope it was a onetime incident.
