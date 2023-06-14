The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 have taken another brave soul in that of State Police Capt. Christopher James Garrow.
The 47-year-old native of Peru died from an illness stemming from his service at Ground Zero in New York City following the attacks.
This is a tremendous loss not only for his family and friends, but for the nation, state and community.
Garrow was by all accounts an amazing man.
His obituary from Hamilton Funeral Home is filled with accomplishments, and is a testament to his greatness as a person.
He graduated from Peru High School in 1994 and then joined the U.S. Marines.
In the Marines, he served as an Infantry Assault Man before being selected to serve overseas as a Marine Security Guard within the United States Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.
He was eventually promoted to Sergeant and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his steadfast leadership and dedication to services while serving as a Marine.
He was married to his wife, Jillian, in 2002, and they settled in Peru.
Together, they had two daughters Ella and Maggie who were described in the obituary as “beautiful, sassy, confident, and endearing girls.”
No doubt Christopher Garrow was extremely proud of his family and loved cheering them on at their sporting events, making every one of them that he possibly could, save for the call of duty.
“His biggest lesson for the girls was to stay humble and kind; two traits that he exemplified,” his obituary read.
Garrow started his 23 years with the State Police as a Trooper in Plattsburgh.
He was involved in so many aspects of the force.
He served as a Marine Operator, Firearms Instructor, member of the State Police Underwater Rescue Team, and Field Training Officer. He held ranks of Sergeant, Station Commander, Zone Sergeant, Lieutenant, and most recently Captain, which was a career goal for him.
He was a distinguished pistol expert and received a Superintendent Commendation award, as well as a 911 First Responder award.
An exemplary career for sure.
Off the job, Garrow spent time with family and friends on the lake in the summer and he loved to ski with his daughters each winter.
“If he wasn’t working, boating, or skiing, you could find Chris in his happy place puttering in his ‘shop’ that he proudly built for himself,” his obituary said.
It is hard to imagine that he and others are still perishing due to serving during that awful time in New York City 22 years ago, but they are.
We know this all to well in that Trooper Brian S. Falb of Plattsburgh also passed away in 2017 from an illness stemming from his time at Ground Zero.
Our nation owes men Like Garrow and Falb an everlasting debt of gratitude for the selflessness they showed in performing their duty of rescue and recovery.
What bravery, what courage, what dedication.
Remarkable.
No doubt it stems from the love in their hearts.
“Chris was a true gentleman and will be remembered for his kind and humble demeanor, fantastic work ethic, willingness to help others, amazing sense of humor, contagious smile, and devotion to all who were a part of his life. Chris loved his family and friends with his whole heart.”
It is easy to sense that love when hearing about what kind of man Garrow was.
The community honored Falb by naming a bridge over Interstate 87 after him. It would be nice to see a similar gesture given toward Garrow as well.
We are all better because of people like Christopher Garrow. He will be missed greatly.
