North Country Honor Flight send-offs are some of the most touching and emotional events you can find in our area.
Every year, North Country Honor Flight flies dozens of local veterans to Washington D.C. for all-expense paid trips to visit the war memorials that honor and commemorate their service.
Honor Flight was established in 2004 as a way of bringing World War II veterans to a memorial dedicated to them in Washington, D.C.
Since then, Honor Flight chapters across the country have flown more than 159,000 veterans to Washington for the amazing trip.
North Country Honor Flight was established in Plattsburgh in 2013 and has flown 650 local veterans to DC since that year. Today’s flights will be the 44th and 45th.
The other 2023 flights for the year are scheduled for June 17, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7.
Before each flight, the public is invited to attend a morning send-off ceremony where each of the veterans aboard the flight are honored with individual readings of biographies of their lives and time in the service.
Hearing the stories, mixed with moments both light-hearted and heart-aching, bring to life in a way little else can the experience that our service members faced.
As officials with the group will tell you, the trips bring out a wealth of emotions in the veterans, from a sense of closure at honoring their fallen comrades, to surprise at seeing their neighbors and community members gather to honor them and see them off.
As has been more recognized over the years, veterans from wars such as World War II, Korea and Vietnam returned from their service with little fanfare or, even worse, scorn for their service.
Units were broken up and soldiers sent on their way individually, arriving at home sporadically, often to an empty train station.
From there, they went about their business of working, raising families and building our communities.
As the Honor Flight officials will also tell you, a great many of them sought no special praise for their service and often went about putting it behind them.
So to see the crowds gather at the send-offs to say “thank you for what you did” is an emotional and humbling experience for many of the veterans aboard the flights.
Yes, the time of the ceremony is a tad early in the morning. But hearing about the harsh conditions that a number of the veterans faced makes you realize that waking up a bit before sunrise is a small sacrifice to make to show up for our service members.
The Press-Republican has covered North Country Honor Flight since its inception and we’re glad to continue to do so year after year.
We hope to see you at a send-off ceremony soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.