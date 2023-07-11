Can you think of a more heart-warming tribute to a relative, neighbor or friend who has done something significant for you than the raising of a Hometown Heroes banner to recognize them?
Hometown Heroes banners are still relatively new to our communities. The first one went up in Harrisburg, Pa, in 2006. Since then, they have caught on.
Drive through most any small-town area of the North Country – or just about anywhere else, for that matter – and you’ll be struck by the number of faces you’ll see looking down from posts high above the roadways.
Those faces belong to people who have done something for all of us: served in the military to protect us from harm and keep ready in case of trouble from a foreign military.
The military serves other purposes, too, such as helping solve civilian disasters and crises that there just aren’t enough civilians to properly assail. Floods, storm damage, food distribution and concerns such as that always have military forces at the ready to augment the efforts.
One of the very satisfying accomplishments about the Hometown Heroes placards is that they pay tribute to people who have accomplished all of these things that most of us wouldn’t care to engage in. Would you want to go fight a war? Would you want to stand by to answer the call in case you were so needed?
Back during the 1960s and ‘70s, during the Vietnam War, many soldiers didn’t want to be soldiers, but the draft imposed the role on them whether they concurred or not.
Worse yet, when they finished their two-year tour of duty, they returned to civilian life facing ridicule for having contributed to the unpopular war effort. For most of these former service members, their lives had been interrupted by a calling they’d have rejoiced not to have had to answer. Yet they were excoriated as if they’d thought of the idea themselves.
These days, there is no draft, and women now populate the armed services alongside men. And have for years. Women now are frequently honored by adorning Hometown Heroes posters. They were recently accorded an Honor Flight from Plattsburgh to Washington to reward their service.
If you Google “Hometown Heroes banners,” you’ll find the following message if you choose to so recognize yourself or a loved one who has served:
“Our Hometown Heroes team is committed to your success and will coach you through every step of the process. From how to recruit volunteers and donors, to creating excitement in your community by using flyers and social media outlets, to providing ad layouts for your local newspaper. We offer the knowledge and resources to help you run a banner program your community will be proud of.”
Don’t overlook that possibility to gain appropriate recognition for someone who has earned it.
This is an era in which we are proud of our military and its members, as we should be. Hometown Heroes posters are the perfect way to show it.
